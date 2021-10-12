Speciality ‘Stuffed’ Cookie Shop Duchess Cookies to Open in Astoria Saturday

Duchess Cookies (Duchess Cookies via Facebook)

A Long Island-based specialty cookie shop known for its stuffed and desert-inspired cookie creations is opening in Astoria this weekend.

Duchess Cookies will open its third Queens location at 36-09 Ditmars Blvd. Saturday at 11 a.m. with a special deal for the first 100 customers. They will receive a free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase.

Duchess Cookies, which also has locations in Whitestone and the Queens Center Mall, offers a rotating selection of more than 100 flavors of cookies.

The bakery is known for its cookies stuffed with different fillings as well as founder Sofia Demetriou’s take on classic desserts.

Demetriou, a Long Island resident, takes classic treats like churros, apple pie, s’mores and peanut butter & jelly sandwiches and reincarnates them into cookie form.

“Your favorite dessert dressed up as a cookie,” Demetriou says of her creations.

Duchess Cookies cookie monster cookie (Duchess Cookies via Facebook)

Some of the most popular selections at Duchess Cookies include the cookie monster cookie — a “shockingly blue” sugar cookie with a chocolate chip cookie center — and the galaxy cookie — a black coconut ash sugar cookie filled with milk chocolate ganache and topped with edible glitter.

Other fan favorites include classics like chocolate chip, funfetti and chocolate peanut butter cup.

Demetriou’s latest creations are pinwheel-looking cookies called “twizles” that fuse two cookie flavors together in a starburst pattern.

There’s the mocha caramel macchiato cookie — a sugar cookie dotted with chocolate sprinkles, twisted with a brown sugar espresso cookie and filled with caramel; the blueberry lemon cookie — a lemon cookie combined with a blueberry cookie and filled with blueberry pie filling; the big sexy cookie — a red velvet cookie fused with a dark chocolate cookie and stuffed with Nutella; the brookie — a chocolate chip cookie twisted with a white chocolate chip chocolate cookie and filled with brownie batter; and the chocolate covered strawberry cookie — a strawberry cookie fused with a white chocolate chip chocolate fudge cookie and stuffed with strawberry pie filling.

The cookies are also available for purchase online. The cookies are baked to order and shipped out the same day.