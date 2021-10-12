CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Speciality ‘Stuffed’ Cookie Shop Duchess Cookies to Open in Astoria Saturday

Queens Post
Queens Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxgLS_0cOtmEmo00
Duchess Cookies (Duchess Cookies via Facebook)

A Long Island-based specialty cookie shop known for its stuffed and desert-inspired cookie creations is opening in Astoria this weekend.

Duchess Cookies will open its third Queens location at 36-09 Ditmars Blvd. Saturday at 11 a.m. with a special deal for the first 100 customers. They will receive a free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase.

Duchess Cookies, which also has locations in Whitestone and the Queens Center Mall, offers a rotating selection of more than 100 flavors of cookies.

The bakery is known for its cookies stuffed with different fillings as well as founder Sofia Demetriou’s take on classic desserts.

Demetriou, a Long Island resident, takes classic treats like churros, apple pie, s’mores and peanut butter & jelly sandwiches and reincarnates them into cookie form.

“Your favorite dessert dressed up as a cookie,” Demetriou says of her creations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frM9x_0cOtmEmo00
Duchess Cookies cookie monster cookie (Duchess Cookies via Facebook)

Some of the most popular selections at Duchess Cookies include the cookie monster cookie — a “shockingly blue” sugar cookie with a chocolate chip cookie center — and the galaxy cookie — a black coconut ash sugar cookie filled with milk chocolate ganache and topped with edible glitter.

Other fan favorites include classics like chocolate chip, funfetti and chocolate peanut butter cup.

Demetriou’s latest creations are pinwheel-looking cookies called “twizles” that fuse two cookie flavors together in a starburst pattern.

There’s the mocha caramel macchiato cookie — a sugar cookie dotted with chocolate sprinkles, twisted with a brown sugar espresso cookie and filled with caramel; the blueberry lemon cookie — a lemon cookie combined with a blueberry cookie and filled with blueberry pie filling; the big sexy cookie — a red velvet cookie fused with a dark chocolate cookie and stuffed with Nutella; the brookie — a chocolate chip cookie twisted with a white chocolate chip chocolate cookie and filled with brownie batter; and the chocolate covered strawberry cookie — a strawberry cookie fused with a white chocolate chip chocolate fudge cookie and stuffed with strawberry pie filling.

The cookies are also available for purchase online. The cookies are baked to order and shipped out the same day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Street Vendor Scavenger Hunt to Kick Off in Corona Plaza Next Month

An inaugural street vendor scavenger hunt will kick off in Corona Plaza next month in an effort to support the city’s local vendors. The five-borough scavenger hunt, organized by the Street Vendor Project of the Urban Justice Center, will challenge participants to visit vendors and complete a number of tasks that require meeting vendors and sampling their wares over the course of a month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

The Owners of Popular Mexican Restaurant in Astoria to Open New Establishment Next Month

The owners of a Mexican fusion restaurant in Astoria are planning on opening a second venue in the neighborhood. Brian Martinez, who co-owns Fresco’s Cantina on 31st Avenue with his husband Adrian Suero, will open a sister restaurant at 28-50 31st Street next month. The business will occupy a 2,400 square foot space that was previously used as a gastropub called The Astorian.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Food & Drinks
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
City
Whitestone, NY
City
Astoria, NY
Queens, NY
Business
Queens Post

7th Annual LIC Bulb Festival Returning to Hunters Point Park Next Month

The seventh annual LIC Bulbfest will take place next month and organizers are looking to make it a record-breaking community event. LIC Bulbfest, which is organized by the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC), will see volunteers plant thousands of bulbs in Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park on Saturday, Nov. 6.
FESTIVAL
Queens Post

Taste of Sunnyside Just Days Away, Get Your Tickets Now!

The annual Taste of Sunnyside is just days away and a full list of participating restaurants/bars has now been finalized. The event, which aims to showcase the diverse restaurant mix of the neighborhood, will take place this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with more than 30 local businesses set to take part.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#Milk Chocolate#White Chocolate#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Fudge Cookie#Food Drink
Queens Post

Sunnyside Gardens Park to Host its Annual Oktoberfest Saturday

Sunnyside Gardens Park will host its annual Oktoberfest this weekend, complete with biergarten, authentic German food, the festival’s ever-popular pumpkin patch and an arts and crafts fair. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 between noon and 5 p.m. at the park, located at 48-21 39th...
FESTIVAL
Queens Post

Fire Damaged Pizzeria in Astoria Reopens With Help of GoFundMe Campaign

A family-owned pizzeria in Astoria that closed in May after a fire tore through its storefront reopened Monday – with the help of a resident-backed GoFundMe campaign. Retro Pizza Cafe, located at 41-02 Broadway, has started serving customers once again – more than four months after a fire caused extensive damage to its electrical and plumbing systems. The ceiling and some of the pizzeria’s equipment was also destroyed.
RESTAURANTS
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
1K+
Followers
755
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy