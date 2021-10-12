CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyrie Irving won’t play with Nets if he doesn’t get vaccinated

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427bxq_0cOtmB8d00

NEW YORK CITY (WJW) – Former Cleveland Cavalier and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving won’t play or practice with the team until he is vaccinated for COVID-19 .

CNN reported the news based on a statement from Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks.

‘Teacher of the Year’ could be fired over vax mandate

New York City’s vaccine mandate requires any person attending games at the Barclays Center to be vaccinated.

That includes Irving.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose,” Marks said in a statement to CNN .

Head coach Steven Nash had previously said the team would be with Irving for home games, but Marks said the Nets won’t allow a member of the team to be part-time.

“Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice.”

Love Halloween? This is a house you won’t want to miss

There has been no comment so far from Kyrie.

Irving was with the Cavaliers from 2011 to 2017, helping the team win a championship in 2016.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#New York City#Cleveland Cavalier#Cnn#Brooklyn Nets General#The Barclays Center#Fox 8 Cleveland
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

Nets Announce Kyrie Irving Won't Play At All Until He Can Participate Fully

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he can be a full participant. Irving is not currently allowed to play for the Nets in home games due to his unvaccinated status given the local requirements in New York City. Irving, however, is allowed to practice and play in road games.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

5K+
Followers
588
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy