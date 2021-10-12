CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vodafone: Digital literacy is as crucial as reading and writing

Cover picture for the articleA new report from Vodafone and WPI Strategy has found that digital literacy is becoming as important in people’s lives as reading and writing. For young people, these skills are going to be necessary to have good life chances according to the report. To ensure youngsters get these skills, the report calls on government, business, charity partners and civil society to address the impact of the digital divide.

