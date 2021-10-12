Shortages of monoclonal antibodies (mAb) resolved
According to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recent shortages of monoclonal antibodies (mAb) for use in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in South Carolina have been resolved at this time, and South Carolina now has sufficient supplies to provide for every resident who could benefit from these effective treatments. DHEC encourages healthcare facilities, providers, and eligible patients to take advantage of this treatment.thejournalonline.com
