CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Shortages of monoclonal antibodies (mAb) resolved

By Journal
thejournalonline.com
 8 days ago

According to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recent shortages of monoclonal antibodies (mAb) for use in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in South Carolina have been resolved at this time, and South Carolina now has sufficient supplies to provide for every resident who could benefit from these effective treatments. DHEC encourages healthcare facilities, providers, and eligible patients to take advantage of this treatment.

thejournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory committee meeting in advance of the decision. Regeneron said it plans to submit its monoclonal antibody treatment for FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients later this year. The treatment, Regen-Cov, has received emergency authorization for all three of these indications in the U.S. Regeneron's stock is up 13.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WBKO

Qualmedica Research in Owensboro approved to administer monoclonal antibodies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Qualmedica Research, LLC say they have been approved by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to receive and administer COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy. According to a press release, neutralizing antibodies manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals,...
OWENSBORO, KY
WDAM-TV

Dobbs: Monoclonal antibody therapy prevented nearly 3K hospitalizations since June

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An increasingly popular therapeutic treatment is saving lives in the fight against COVID-19. Monoclonal antibody therapy has prevented almost 3,000 hospitalizations since June and reduced hospitalization or death by 70 percent, studies show. State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs shouted out those on the frontline administering the...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoclonal Antibodies#Mab
WCNC

Caldwell UNC Health Care credits monoclonal antibodies for freeing up beds

HUDSON, N.C. — Caldwell UNC Health Care is crediting monoclonal antibody treatments for preventing a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and saving the lives of patients. In January, the Lenoir-based hospital hosted a Samaritan's Purse field hospital in its parking lot after five medical centers in the foothills, including Caldwell UNC Health Care, needed more beds for patients.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
county10.com

SageWest Health Care Offering Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Patients

Therapy lessens the severity of the virus for non-hospitalized patients. Fremont County, Wyo. (October 6, 2021) – SageWest Health Care announced that it is offering REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), monoclonal antibody therapy, for treatment of non-hospitalized patients with a mild or moderate case of COVID-19. Certain patients may also qualify for casirivimab and imdevimab after exposure to a COVID-19 patient based on their risk profile. Developed by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly/ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the drug first received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
contagionlive.com

Monoclonal Antibodies Effective Against COVID-19 in Native American Patients

No ICU admissions or deaths were reported among Native American patients treated with monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in a recent study. Use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 among Native American patients was associated with improved outcomes, including no incidences of ICU admission or death, a new study found. The...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Newly generated monoclonal antibodies effective against SARS-CoV-2 and variants

Japanese researchers have successfully produced potent neutralizing monoclonal antibodies from a patient who recovered rapidly from a severe case of COVID-19. In addition to appearing to have the world's strongest neutralizing activity, the newly developed antibodies have extraordinary binding activity against viral spike proteins. By blocking these bindings, it can prevent infection and reduce the severity of the disease. The antibody was also found to have a neutralizing activity against many variant strains.
SCIENCE
WSPA 7News

DHEC now has enough supplies to provide monoclonal antibodies to S.C. residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) now has sufficient supplies to provide monoclonal antibodies for every resident, health officials announced on Friday. DHEC encourages healthcare facilities, providers, and eligible patients to take advantage of this treatment. “Where even just a few weeks ago, South Carolina was struggling to get enough […]
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy