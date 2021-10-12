CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adult Swim Festival 2021 Lineup Includes ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force,’ and ‘Squidbillies’ Panels

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdult Swim has revealed the programming for Adult Swim Festival 2021, a two-day festival on its YouTube channel, including special panels from Rick and Morty, Squidbillies, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Besides featuring exclusive content from some of our favorite adult animated series, the Adult Swim Festival 2021 will also host watch parties with classic episodes and unprecedented performances by an impressive line-up of celebrities, including Lil Baby, Karol G with 21 Savage, and Flying Lotus.

