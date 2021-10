Former NBA player J.R. Smith pulled up to his first collegiate golf tournament Monday in none other than a Bentley. As a freshman at North Carolina A&T, the two-time NBA champion wanted to show up in style. In an interview with WFMY News 2 in Greensboro, N.C., Smith talked about how the budgets from the other schools were bigger because they all got to arrive in vans. His school’s golfers had to show up on their own, resulting in his stylish entrance.

