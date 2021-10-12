CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Album Review: Harborcoat Releases ‘Joy Is Elusive’ LP

Cover picture for the articleLansing, Michigan-based indie rock outfit Harborcoat recently released their sophomore album, Joy Is Elusive. Explaining the album’s title, singer-songwriter/guitarist Matthew Carlson shares, “Not that joy doesn’t happen, or that we can’t find a lot of joy in life and work, but it seems it can be difficult to find these moments and hard work to sustain them. I’ve struggled with depression and anxiety all my life and it has always crept into my songwriting as a sort of veiled subtext. With this new batch of songs, I made a conscious effort to write about it more directly. They aren’t mopey or deliberately maudlin, but I think during these times people are feeling a lot of anxiety, depression, and they have been grappling with isolation. These topics are part of the human condition.”

