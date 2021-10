His record winning streak is now over but “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio is still coming down from cloud nine. Amodio won 38 straight episodes of “Jeopardy!” with his streak beginning earlier this summer. His streak may have come to a shocking conclusion this week but his name will live in the game show record books forever. His 38 consecutive victories rank second all-time behind on Ken Jennings, who won 74-straight matches back in 2004. Amodio has noted that he idolizes Jennings, who is now employed by “Jeopardy!” as a part-time host. Widely considered the most successful game show contestant of all time, Jennings gave Amodio a couple of social media shoutouts to the recent winner’s delight.

