How human disease-causing genes prevent adaptations to remove them

By eLife
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have identified a new detrimental effect of genes that cause inherited diseases, publishing their results today in eLife. Their study suggests that these genes prevent adaptation (or the evolution of beneficial genes) from happening around them in the genome, allowing them to persist longer in human populations by preventing their own removal by selective sweeps.

phys.org

