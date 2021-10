Devin Mesoraco is thankful for the opportunity he was afforded to play Major League Baseball for as long as he did. Though his career wasn’t long and he dealt with three surgeries in a matter of thirteen months that marred his swing after an impressive breakout season in 2014, Mesoraco doesn’t look back with regret. Rather, he comes across with the rightful mindset that he did what so few could and made lasting memories during his eight-year major league career.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO