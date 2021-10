WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a child was hit by a car on Robinhood Road at Huntingreen Lane Tuesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. Police said when they arrived, they saw a child had been hit by a 2010 Honda Civic. Police didn't say the age or gender of the child, only that they are a juvenile - or younger than 18 years old.