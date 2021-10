Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The Panthers finally suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 36-28 defeat to the Cowboys that wasn’t quite as close as the final score indicated – Carolina scored two touchdowns late after the game was already out of hand. The Panthers’ offense was much more predictable without Christian McCaffrey, and they will hope to have him back soon. Meanwhile, the Eagles suffered their second-straight blowout defeat and have all sorts of issues to sort out on both sides of the ball. Both teams will hope this game can be a chance to rebound from recent losses.

