Henry and Stark County Health Dept Adds Atkinson Flu Shot Clinic to Schedule

The Henry and Stark County Health Department has announced that they are adding a date to their series of scheduled flu clinics around the area. According to information from the Health Department, a flu shot clinic in Atkinson has been added to the schedule. The clinic will be held in the conference room at the Regional Office of Education located at 107 South State Street in Atkinson. This flu shot clinic in Atkinson is open to anyone 18 years old or older and there is no cost if you have Medicare Part B or certain insurance plans. Be sure to bring your medicare card or your insurance card for verification. If you prefer to pay cash the cost for the flu shot is $30.00. This clinic will be administered on a walk-in basis from 1 Pm to 2 Pm on Wednesday, October 27th.