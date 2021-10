The new Fortnite Mummy Skin will soon be released in the game after the Fortnite Frankenstein Monster Skin has already been released on the occasion of the upcoming Halloween day. The cards are yet to reveal but the audience knows for sure some of the upcoming skins for this big event in the game. Players of Fortnite can enjoy a varied list of Halloween-themed maps, games, and experiences, made by the community during the Fortnitemares Callout that will be featured in the Fortnitemares section of the playlist menu. The article details all about the new Fortnite Mummy Skin that will soon arrive for players in the event of Fortnitemares 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO