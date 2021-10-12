Lil Uzi Vert Shows Up To Cambodian Wedding With A Ton Of Cash

With several blockbuster rap albums on the horizon, it looks like Lil Uzi Vert might have dropped a big clue regarding when his upcoming project might be released. In a video posted by DJ Akademiks, Uzi is asked by someone when his next project is coming out, and the rapper gives a surprisingly candid answer to the question. “Where the next project though?” someone can be heard asking who’s not in the frame. Uzi responded to the fan, revealing a possible timetable for when it will release.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO