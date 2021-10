Band’s first English single “The Feels” lands on multiple Top 10 charts. Critically acclaimed K-Pop heavyweights, Twice, debuted their first full English-language single, “The Feels,” to multiple top 10 placements including No. 5 on Billboard Digital Song Sales and No. 10 on Billboard Global 200 (excluding US), as well as peaking at No. 3 and No. 4 on the US iTunes and US Amazon charts, respectively. The track also earned Twice their first career entries on The Billboard Hot 100 (No. 83) and UK’s Official Singles (No. 80) charts. Additional charts include Billboard Global 200, Billboard Canadian Hot 100, and Apple Music’s Global Top 100. The single’s official music video made a big splash, as well, earning the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s Global Top Music Video chart. The video currently boasts an impressive 65 million views and counting.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO