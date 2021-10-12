Meek Mill Reaches New Peak on Artists 500 as Drake Holds at Number One
Drake maintained an iron-fisted grip on the Number One spot of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 for the fifth straight week. The rapper cruised to his 36th non-consecutive week at Number One with 241.9 million song streams for the week of October 1st through October 7th. While Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, was bumped from Number One on the Top 200 albums chart thanks to a special CD release of Taylor Swift’s new version of Fearless, Drake maintained the top two spots on the Top 100 songs chart, with “Way 2 Sexy” landing at Number One with 19.9 million streams and “Knife Talk” arriving at Two with 19.3 million streams.www.registercitizen.com
Comments / 0