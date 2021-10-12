CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Meek Mill Reaches New Peak on Artists 500 as Drake Holds at Number One

By RS Charts
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake maintained an iron-fisted grip on the Number One spot of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 for the fifth straight week. The rapper cruised to his 36th non-consecutive week at Number One with 241.9 million song streams for the week of October 1st through October 7th. While Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, was bumped from Number One on the Top 200 albums chart thanks to a special CD release of Taylor Swift’s new version of Fearless, Drake maintained the top two spots on the Top 100 songs chart, with “Way 2 Sexy” landing at Number One with 19.9 million streams and “Knife Talk” arriving at Two with 19.3 million streams.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Tweets He Is "Looking For BIA"

Since dropping "Whole Lotta Money" and its remix featuring Nicki Minaj, BIA's rapid ascension into stardom has been impressive and has sparked a ton of conversation between the Boston rapper's supporters, and her detractors. And despite criticism about her Met Gala look and supposedly underwhelming BET Hip Hop Awards "Whole...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Claims He Would Rather Be Taken Off Billboard 200 Chart After Debuting At No. 3

Meek Mill has seen plenty of criticism regarding his recently released Expensive Pain album. The Dreamchasers rapper has seen the album’s cover art ranted about and even defended. He’s also seen the album’s sales be used as fodder in his back-and-forth with Akademiks, although the two recently called a truce. After debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard chart behind Drake and Taylor Swift, Meek now wants nothing to do with the charts, only measuring his success by how the people feel it.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Song Finally Goes No. 1; Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns as Top Album

The status quo on the songs chart has shifted, as Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” — a collab with Jack Harlow — finally reached No. 1 after spending a lot of its six-week run to date stuck in the No. 2 position. The tune moves up on the strength of 18.9 million streams. On the album chart, though, it is business as usual, with Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” returning to the No. 1 position this week. It stepped aside last week to make way by a brief, vinyl-driven resurgence by Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” Six weeks into its run, “CLB”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Mitski
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Adele
Person
Meek
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Pooh Shiesty Shows Love To Meek Mill From Behind Bars

Pooh Shiesty came into 2021 as one of the hottest new rappers in the game. As the leading star of the new 1017 roster and the success of "Back In Blood," the Memphis rapper earned the hype that he was riding off of. Then he dropped Shiesty Season which debuted at #4 of the Billboard 200 with 62K units moved in its first week.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Follows Drake As Next Rapper Needing A Whole Lotta BIA

Meek Mill is taking notice of BIA’s breakout run this year, and the Philly native wants a piece of the action. On Tuesday (October 5), Meek Mill took to Twitter to announce he’s looking for the Boston-born rapper. The tweet came after a fan recommended Meek hop on BIA’s “BESITO”...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Addresses "Expensive Pain" Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts

Regardless of the numbers, Meek Mill is proud of Expensive Pain. He has gone on record to say that his most recently released record was better than 2018's Championships in his eyes, and Expensive Pain went on to debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is said to have moved 95,000 equivalent album units, a drastic contrast to Championships' 229,000 units.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Radio#The Rolling Stone Artists#Youngboy
Complex

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill made his seventh appearance in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with his fifth studio album Expensive Pain. Expensive Pain finished third in its debut week after amassing 95,000 equivalent album units, 10,000 of which consisted of album sales, while 82,000 were made up of SEA units, equaling 110.53 million on-demand streams of the project’s songs, Billboard reports. Meek’s latest offering came within sales projections, but falls well short of 2018’s Championships, which took the top spot with a staggering 229,000 units moved.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Meek Mill Debuts "Expensive Pain" Visual

Meek Mill has unveiled an accompanying music video for his latest album’s title track, “Expensive Pain.”. Directed by CartersVision, the visual offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artist’s life with his friends, impressive cars and the people he helps. In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Mill revealed that the title is one of his favorites at the moment. “This season right here, if I could tell you the truth, I never really was smoking weed my whole life because I was on probation. When I used to be 18, I was a young kid caught up in a trap house in the basement, smoking weed, writing my raps. That’s the real spirit of Meek Mill when I really took rap serious,” he explained. “Now I’m back in the studio smoking freely, I’m not on probation, it unlocked the real art side of me, really new flows, new melodies, being more vulnerable, more personal. I think the people going to be able to identify when they hear this album. I got a lot of energy but I’m not screaming on a lot of records. You can hear me more clear because I’m expressing myself.”
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

RS Charts: Drake's 'Way 2 Sexy' Rebounds to Number One

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The collaboration with Future and Young Thug, which pulled in 19.9 million streams, has spent four non-consecutive weeks in the top spot; it was briefly displaced by the Coldplay and BTS collaboration “My Universe,” which fell to Number Seven (6.5 million streams) in its second week, even as it out-sold all its competitors.
ENTERTAINMENT
abc17news.com

Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’ comes with a heavy cost

NEW YORK (AP) — Meek Mill is back with his fifth solo studio album, “Expensive Pain.” This latest project from the Philadelphia rapper is his first full-length record since the 2018 Grammy-nominated “Championships,” which came out seven months after his release from prison. The 18-track “Expensive Pain” project features some of hip-hop’s brightest young stars such as Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Durk and R&B singer Kehlani. Meek Mill stays true to form with gritty, sharp rhymes about street life and the mental trauma it carries. He expands his repertoire by experimenting with melodic rap — the sound currently dominating hip-hop — on songs like “On My Soul,” “We Slide” featuring Young Thug and “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe).”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UV Cavalier Daily

Meek Mill tells the luxuries and hardships of fame on 'Expensive Pain'

After leaving Pennsylvania’s Graterford Correctional Facility in a helicopter in 2018, Meek Mill has brought a sense of maturity to his career. Mill’s previous album, “Championships,” broke barriers as he spoke perfectly about the unjust prison system and overcoming adversity. On his most recent release, Mill decided to provide insight into his current lifestyle.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Meek Mill “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)”

Meek Mill pays homage to Lil Snupe in his Expensive Pain‘s new music video. The heartfelt ode finds Meek reminiscing on the lost of his friend, who he was aiding before the 18-year-old rapper was fatally shot in 2013. The Carters Vision-directed visual displays a collage of clips including Meek on dad duties, his recent excursions, and archive footage of Lil Snupe. R.I.P.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Meek Mill compares ‘Squid Game’ to “hood poverty”

Meek Mill has compared the premise of the hit Netflix TV show Squid Game to “hood poverty”, claiming that it represents “the exact same thing”. The South Korean survival drama, which recently became the streaming service’s biggest-ever series launch, depicts a dystopian contest in which people in debt are forced to partake in a series of deadly games in a bid to win a huge cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Billboard 200: Drake (‘Certified Lover Boy’) back on top for 4th total week, holding off Don Toliver debut

Drake is back on top after a relatively slow tracking week (October 8-14) on the Billboard 200 albums chart. His “Certified Lover Boy” was number-one during its first three weeks of release, then slipped down after YoungBoy Never Broke Again (“Sincerely, Kentrell“) and Taylor Swift (her re-recorded “Fearless“) took turns at the top. More on this week’s chart at Billboard.com. “Certified Lover Boy” moved back up to first place despite dipping slightly in its equivalent album units, which are determined by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales, and streaming performance on online platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Last week...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Calls Adele One Of His “Best Friends” & Praises Her New Single

On October 15th, Adele marked her return to music with her latest single, “Easy On Me.” The last time the English songstress released music was back in 2015, with her album, 25. The song has been incredibly well received so far, and even earned her some love from Drake. “One...
MUSIC
Daily Targum

Meek Mill's latest project 'Expensive Pain' falls short of expectations

Meek Mill’s fifth studio album, "Expensive Pain," was released on Oct. 1 and at its best moments, it's thoughtful, introspective and impressive. It’s sonically strong, and pensive. Though, at times, it lacks focus as a cohesive body of work. The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper from Philadelphia has made his name...
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Tai Verdes is doing “A-O-K:” He’s now ‘Billboard”s number-one “Emerging Artist”

How’s Tai Verdes doing? “A-O-K,” thank you very much. He’s just hit number one on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart. The Emerging Artists chart measures how artists are doing across all Billboard charts, but you can only be on it if you still haven’t hit the top 25 on either the Billboard Top 200 album chart or the Hot 100 singles chart. So out of all the artists out there who haven’t quite reached those heights, Tai is currently doing the best.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy