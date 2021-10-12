Eternals Runtime Confirms the MCU's Second Longest Movie, and It Could Be Longer
Eternals director Chloé Zhao has further teased the epic scope of her upcoming Marvel movie, confirming that the rumored 156-minute (2 hours and 36 minutes) runtime is indeed correct, making Eternals one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's longest installments. "It could be longer!" the filmmaker added. "You know, it's ten characters, the Celestials and 7,000 years. There's a lot going on." In fact, as it stands, Eternals is the second longest MCU movie to date, standing just behind Avengers: Endgame, which clocked in at a staggering 181 minutes. Behind Eternals is Infinity War, which clocks a hefty runtime of 149 minutes, and is 7 minutes shorter than the MCU's next epic.movieweb.com
