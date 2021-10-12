2022 Golden Globes Still Moving Forward Despite Not Having NBC Broadcast After Controversy
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) plans to move forward with its 2022 Golden Globe ceremony, even if the awards show won't be televised on NBC anymore. Back in May, NBC announced it would not air next year's Golden Globes, which the HFPA hosts, after outrage was sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)people.com
