CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

2022 Golden Globes Still Moving Forward Despite Not Having NBC Broadcast After Controversy

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) plans to move forward with its 2022 Golden Globe ceremony, even if the awards show won't be televised on NBC anymore. Back in May, NBC announced it would not air next year's Golden Globes, which the HFPA hosts, after outrage was sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
lincolnnewsnow.com

Golden Globes will still be awarded in 2022

The Golden Globes will still be handed out in 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is set to still honor the best performances of 2021 despite NBC previously confirming it wouldn't be airing the annual ceremony in 2022. A source told Variety: "The HFPA plans to recognize the performances...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Golden Globes will not be televised in 2022

The Golden Globes, excoriated earlier this year over its allegedly lame attempts to address its lack of diversity, will not air its longstanding awards show next year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced. The association does, however, plan on doling out the awards it has bestowed since 1944 – it...
ENTERTAINMENT
Page Six

Golden Globes 2022 will not air NBC telecast, HFPA says

The Golden Globes are saying “goodbye” to having the ceremony televised on NBC. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will still honor the best in movies and TV for the Golden Globes next year, according to the Wrap, however, the show will not air on NBC in a live telecast. “The...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tom Cruise
Deadline

Golden Globes Moving Forward With Plans To Bestow Honors This Year

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to bestow Golden Globe honors this movie season, even in the absence of the typical awards ceremony broadcast on NBC, Deadline has confirmed. A source said Monday that “the HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.” No additional information on plans was disclosed, apart from the fact that the org’s 21 new members will be able to participate in voting on this year’s honorees. It’s not yet clear whether the typical Golden Globe...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Golden Globe Awards Will Be Given Out This Year, Just Not on TV and Especially Not on NBC

The Golden Globes are going to be given out this season even if no one wants them. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has apparently decided to go forward with the 2022 awards, just not on television and especially not on NBC. The Peacock network put the Globes on hold for this coming year after the HFPA had a number of scandals concerning diversity in their membership and their voting practices.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

HFPA announces Golden Globes nominations, awards dates

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced dates for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. They will announce nominations on Dec. 13 and will announce awards Jan. 9, 2002. NBC previously televised the Golden Globe Awards. The network decided not to air the 79th Golden Globes in...
ENTERTAINMENT
GoldDerby

The 2022 Golden Globes will take place, but won’t air on NBC

It looks like the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association may get to have their say about awards season after all. As first revealed by Matthew Belloni at Puck and later confirmed by Deadline and Variety, Hollywood Foreign Press Association leadership told studios last week that they planned to bestow winners of the year’s best films at the 2022 Golden Globes, despite the ceremony losing its television home at NBC.  “The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a Golden Globe Awards source said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Nbc#Celebrity News#Los Angeles Times#Hfpa Board
Vanity Fair

Are the Golden Globes Really Trying to Stage a Comeback?

Though they still won’t be broadcast on NBC, where millions of people have historically tuned in, the Golden Globe Awards may very well still happen in 2022. According to a recent report in Deadline, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—including the 21 new members announced earlier this month—intends to move forward with the 79th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the films of 2021. This comes after a year of seemingly endless bad press for the organization, and a general sense that awards season would move on without it, with the Critics Choice Awards eagerly jumping into the early-January broadcast spot the Globes once occupied.
ENTERTAINMENT
EW.com

Golden Globes will hold 2022 ceremony without NBC involvement, despite ongoing Hollywood boycott

The show will go on for the Golden Globes, one way or another. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Friday that it will proceed with its annual awards presentation in 2022, despite NBC's stated intent not to air the ceremony and an ongoing boycott by prominent industry figures. The 2022 edition of the Globes will follow a scandal-plagued year for the HFPA, which has faced increased scrutiny over its lack of diverse members (particularly Black members) and alleged questionable practices.
TV SHOWS
Vulture

The 2022 Golden Globes Are Happening Whether NBC Likes It or Not

The HFPA is gonna go its own way for the 79th annual Golden Globes next year. The group has announced its plans for the nominations and the awards ceremony, all without longtime broadcaster NBC. In May, NBC decided it was not going to air the 2022 ceremony after the Los Angeles Times reported there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But in true belligerent Globes spirit, fuck it, they’re doing it anyway. Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on December 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday for those who observe), and the ceremony will follow on January 9, 2022. The deadline for motion-picture and television submissions is November 15. No further details regarding the awards presentation have been announced.
ENTERTAINMENT
Screendaily

HFPA sets 2022 Golden Globes ceremony

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is proceeding with its awards show and has set its 79th Annual Golden Globes for January 9, 2022. The group will announce film and TV nominations on December 13. According to its awards season timetable published on Friday (October 15) a submission website for film and TV entries will open on Monday October 18.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

2022 Golden Globes confirmed, nominations set for December

Following a week of speculation about the future of the 2022 Golden Globes, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its plans on Friday to move ahead with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9, 2022 with nominations coming on December 13. The deadline for final motion picture screenings occurs on December 9. Whether studios will cooperate with the Golden Globes is an open question, of course. Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced an industry-wide reckoning over its lack of diversity and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Vow To Keep January 9 Date And CW Telecast Despite Embattled Golden Globes “Hostile” Move To Exact Same Evening

For those who may have speculated that the Critics Choice Association will move their long-planned Critics Choice Awards 2022 date of Sunday January 9 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Friday their intention to present their 79th Golden Globe Awards on the same night, well, think again. In an email to the 500+ membership of the Critics Choice Association today, CEO Joey Berlin has reinforced the organization’s intention to stick to that date, noting that except for the COVID-19 affected 2021 awards, the group has steadily been doing its nationally televised (now on The CW) show on the second...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Golden Globes to go ahead despite TV blackout over diversity row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The prestigious Globes ceremony usually kicks off Hollywood's glitzy award season, and draws a who's who of Tinseltown A-listers to a lavish and champagne-soaked ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Golden Globes, Snubbed by NBC, to 'Announce' Next Winners in January

Five months after NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, the organization behind the embattled awards show has set a date to at least announce its next batch of winners. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set a Nov. 15 deadline for submissions in TV and movie categories. Nominations will be revealed on Dec. 13, leading up to an announcement of winners on Jan. 9, 2022. NBC announced back in May that it will not broadcast the 79th Golden Globes ceremony, after the HFPA was besieged by scandal for its lack of representation behind the scenes. (At the...
MOVIES
Variety

Awards Publicists and Studio Execs Express Confusion About a Golden Globes That May Not Be Televised

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the 79th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner, but what does that mean? Speaking to Variety, the gatekeepers of awards season say their understanding  of what’s happening with the Globes is all over the map. Last week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it’s moving forward with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, even if it’s not televised. The organization also told studios that they had a Nov. 15 deadline to submit their films and television programs. “Hell no, we’re not satisfied,” says one publicist that...
MOVIES
People

People

139K+
Followers
32K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy