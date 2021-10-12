Local Businesses Step up Sign Game

When you see a billboard or a business sign, chances are its message is straightforward.

Maybe it will have an address and phone number. It most likely has the company’s logo and, possibly, and picture of the owner. On occasion, it’s funny.

Several Acadiana businesses are embracing the funny side of signs in an attempt to attract new customers and, in a couple of cases, make fun of themselves.

Last month, we told you about the marquee outside the Kaliste Saloom Road location of Deano’s Pizza. That sign signaled the restaurant’s reopening after a kitchen fire. It also poked fun at said fire.

Ian Auzenne/KPEL

Another restaurant recovering from a major fire is also using a sign to poke fun at itself. Except instead of using a marquee, they’re using a billboard to spread their lighthearted message.

Mel’s Diner on Bertrand Drive has been closed since last April after a kitchen grill fire destroyed most of the facility. The restaurant’s owners initially planned to reopen in June. Unfortunately for them, construction delays have forced them to push back their opening indefinitely. Mel’s newest billboard makes that point perfectly clear.

Although Mel’s doesn’t have a concrete opening date just yet, they are now hiring servers, cooks, and utility workers. Meanwhile, construction on the inside of the restaurant is progressing slowly but surely.

In Crowley, local veterinarians are using animal puns to make drivers who pass their business laugh.

If you passed by the Crowley Veterinary Clinic in the last few weeks, chances are you chuckled when you saw this sign.

Ian Auzenne/KPEL

Drs. Erin Olson and Kelli Cobb are fond of using puns and other corny jokes on their signs. In fact, their Facebook page shows a few more examples of their work.

We will be closed Monday for Labor Day. See yall Tuesday!! Posted by Crowley Veterinary Hospital on Sunday, September 5, 2021

Ida is coming!! We will be boarding pets through the weekend. Please be patient if the power is out Monday morning. We will make sure all the pets are comfortable. Stay safe Crowley. Posted by Crowley Veterinary Hospital on Friday, August 27, 2021

If you see a funny sign somewhere, send it to ian@kpel965.com.

