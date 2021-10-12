CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Australia heads to the MOON: Scott Morrison to announce Aussie-made rover will touch down on lunar soil as part of historic space mission with NASA

By Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Australia will land on the moon for the first time in the nation's history after Scott Morrison signed a deal with NASA.

The American space agency will fly an Australian-made rover to the moon sometime after 2026.

Australian businesses and research organisations will bid for up to $50million of taxpayer cash to build the rover, with applications submitted early next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6An4_0cOtjQxF00
Residents watch the 'Super Flower Blood Moon' at Bondi Beach in Sydney on May 26

The semi-autonomous rover weighing less than 20kg will collect lunar soil and NASA will then try to extract oxygen.

This is a key step towards establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon because humans need oxygen to breathe.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison wants to triple the size of Australia's small space industry by 2030 and create 20,000 jobs in the process.

'This is an incredible opportunity for Australia to succeed in the global space sector, and is central to our Government's vision to secure more jobs and a larger share of the growing space economy,' the Prime Minister said.

'Our Government has invested more than $700 million in the civil space sector since July 2018, supporting core industries including manufacturing, robotics, engineering, mining and resources.

'This mission to the Moon is just one exciting way that we can create opportunity and jobs for the future, and our Government will ensure Australians reap the benefits.'

Minister for Science and Technology Melissa Price said the agreement with NASA puts Australia 'front and centre' of scientific discoveries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1XwH_0cOtjQxF00
The American space agency will fly an Australian-made rover to the moon sometime after 2026. Pictured: Stock image of NASA rocket taking off

'With our expertise in robotics technology, NASA wants to partner with us on this project to the Moon, creating our own lunar history,' she said.

Head of the Australian Space Agency Enrico Palermo said Australia would draw from expertise in the resources and mining sector for the historic mission.

'Australia is at the cutting-edge of robotics technology and systems for remote operations, which are going to be central to setting up a sustainable presence on the Moon and eventually supporting human exploration of Mars,' he explained.

'This agreement will leverage our expertise in remote operations to grow our space sector here at home, while developments that come from preparing for space will make sure our resources sector keeps powering ahead too.'

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the agreement will 'serve to strengthen the long-time relationship between the United States and Australia in areas related to space exploration – a relationship that goes back more than half a century to the days of the Apollo program.'

'By working together with the Australian Space Agency and our partners around the world, NASA will uncover more discoveries and accomplish more research through the Artemis program,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hwzv1_0cOtjQxF00
Australia will land on the moon for the first time in the nation's history after Scott Morrison (pictured leaving quarantine at The Lodge on Monday) signed a deal with NASA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. Even now, only six nations -- not including North Korea -- have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Senate directs NASA to choose another company to build a lunar lander: report

The United States Senate's largest committee wants NASA to choose a second company to build its new moon lander. In April of this year, NASA announced that SpaceX alone had won the contract to build the agency's next moon lander for its Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon's surface by 2024 and create a sustainable human presence on our nearby satellite. This came as a surprise as many expected the agency to choose two of the three companies vying for the contract to keep them competitive and to have a backup built.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Space.com

Failed Russian spy satellite falls to Earth in brilliant fireball (video)

A failed Russian spy satellite crashed back to Earth early this morning (Oct. 20), burning up in a brilliant fireball spotted by many observers in the American Midwest. The American Meteor Society (AMS) has so far received more than 80 reports about the fiery display, from people as far south as Tennessee and as far north as Michigan. The AMS has posted dramatic imagery captured by some of these observers, including a 27-second video from skywatcher Brian Stalsonburg that shows the meteor blazing a trail through the skies above Comstock Park, Michigan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

All-sky camera captures swirling majesty of a purple aurora over Earth

Earlier this month, the sun spit out what the European Space Agency described as a "violent mass of fast-moving plasma" known as a coronal mass ejection. These CMEs can disrupt communications and GPS systems but can also deliver outstanding auroras on Earth. ESA has released an eye-catching video of one of the glowing lightshows that followed the Oct. 9 coronal mass ejection.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Aussie#Rover#American#Australians#Enrico Palermo
SlashGear

NASA puts out new spacecraft and space suit call for ISS and beyond

NASA is putting out a call for more astronaut shuttles, expanding the Commercial Crew program with additional missions beyond those already agreed with SpaceX and Boeing. The request for “safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station” comes as the US space agency looks ahead to the future of the ISS and, beyond … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Australia
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

How NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope gave America eyes above the atmosphere

For ages, scientists, astronomers and human lifeforms alike have all begged to ask the big question: Are we alone in the Universe?. But exploring outer space from the ground didn’t help with an answer until the construction of the Hubble Space Telescope took the quest above our atmosphere. Former Lockheed...
ASTRONOMY
utoledo.edu

UToledo Students Focus on Powering Moon Missions as NASA Space Fellows

Two mechanical engineering students at The University of Toledo spent the spring and summer working with the Ohio Aerospace Institute and Masten Space Systems on NASA’s Lunar Surface Innovation Initiative to champion technologies needed to live on and explore the moon. As Ohio Space Grant Fellows, Justyn Bobinski and Joshua...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Australia PM: Technology best way to achieve climate target

A net zero carbon emissions target by 2050 would be a “great positive” for Australia if it can be achieved through technology and not a carbon price, the prime minister said on Tuesday as he pressures government colleagues to commit to more ambitious action ahead of a climate summit.Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week agreed to attend next month’s climate conference in Glasgow Scotland but his government colleagues have yet to approve the commitment he wants to net zero.“If you have a credible plan ... with the proper transparencies Australia’s well known for, then it can be...
AUSTRALIA
NASA

NASA Tests Landing Pad Materials For Future Lunar Missions

NASA’s Large Vehicle Landing Surface Interaction project team is working to develop a landing pad concept for the Moon that could one day be constructed directly on the lunar surface. Researchers from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida who are working on improving plume surface interaction models traveled to the Mojave Desert in California to conduct materials testing with Masten Space Systems late last year. Using hot gas from a rocket engine, they conducted a series of hot fire tests on samples of various materials similar to those found on the surface of the Moon. These tests examined the suitability of the materials that could be used in the construction of landing pads on the lunar surface for large landers—materials like sintered basalt rock pavers, carbon fiber blankets, and carbon fiber blankets filled with a lunar regolith simulant. Data from the hot fire testing will be used to design landing pad concepts for future NASA and commercial human lunar missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy