Jamie Lynn Spears announces new memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said'

Jamie Lynn Spears has announced she is releasing a memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."

Sharing a photo of her upcoming book cover on Instagram Monday, the actress and singer announced: "I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!"

Spears said in the post that the idea for the memoir came to her in 2017 after her daughter Maddie's near-fatal ATV incident.

"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," the "Zoey 101" alum wrote on Instagram. "I've spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn't, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health."

She added: "I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else."

Spears said that while she still has "ALOT of learning to do," the book gave her "closure on this '30 year long' chapter of [her] life."

Additionally, she announced that "a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave, because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

Although Jamie didn't specify any book details in her post, according to a description written by her publisher, Worthy Publishing, the memoir will also touch on her "role as Britney's kid sister."