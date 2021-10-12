CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears announces new memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said'

GMA
GMA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzhUL_0cOtjOR100

Jamie Lynn Spears has announced she is releasing a memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."

Sharing a photo of her upcoming book cover on Instagram Monday, the actress and singer announced: "I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!"

Spears said in the post that the idea for the memoir came to her in 2017 after her daughter Maddie's near-fatal ATV incident.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears asks to be left alone amid Britney's conservatorship controversy

"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," the "Zoey 101" alum wrote on Instagram. "I've spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn't, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health."

She added: "I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else."

Spears said that while she still has "ALOT of learning to do," the book gave her "closure on this '30 year long' chapter of [her] life."

Additionally, she announced that "a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave, because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney's bombshell testimony: 'I love my sister'

Although Jamie didn't specify any book details in her post, according to a description written by her publisher, Worthy Publishing, the memoir will also touch on her "role as Britney's kid sister."

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears had the shadiest response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' new book

Fans are saying Britney Spears is officially back after the singer threw some serious shade at her sister on Instagram yesterday (13 October). ICYMI, earlier this week Jamie Lynn Spears announced the upcoming release of her autobiography, Things I Should Have Said. In a post on socials about the book, she said: "I know I still have A LOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Petition to remove Jamie Lynn Spears from Netflix series hits almost 25,000 signatures

A petition to remove Jamie Lynn Spears from Netflix series Sweet Magnolias has gained much traction after almost reaching its goal of 25,000 signatures. Fans of Britney Spears and the show urge the platform to drop the former Nickelodeon star following her alleged lack of support for her sister during the conservatorship battle. The petition has reached a staggering 24,754 signatures (at the time of writing) and is just hundreds away from its goal.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Page Six

‘Deeply sorry’ nonprofit declines donations from Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir

The nonprofit organization that Jamie Lynn Spears pledged to support through sales of her forthcoming memoir has declined to accept any money from the beleaguered star. In yet more blowback from the controversial book, the 501(c)(3) This Is My Brave announced Monday that its team passed on an opportunity to receive proceeds from “Things I Should Have Said,” which is slated to hit stores on Jan. 18, 2022.
CHARITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Mental Health#Thisismybrave#Worthy Publishing
wealthmanagement.com

Charity Refuses Pledge from Jamie Lynn Spears

Charities seldom refuse a donation, but the mental health nonprofit This is My Brave did just so—and very publicly. The decision comes a few weeks after Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, announced in an Instagram post that she was pledging a portion of the proceeds from her new book, “Things I Should Have Said,” to the nonprofit. The organization lists its mission as empowering individuals “to bring stories of mental illness and addiction into the spotlight” as a way to help destigmatize mental health.
CHARITIES
99.9 The Point

Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Tell-All Book

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B officiating a wedding, Jamie Lynn Spears' new book and more, below. Jamie Lynn Spears To Release Tell-All Book. Jamie Lynn Spears...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
toofab.com

Did Britney Spears Just Shade Sister Jamie Lynn After Memoir News?

A lyric from Britney's hit "...Baby One More Time" was used in the original, "incorrect" title for the book. Pop superstar Britney Spears appeared to take a subtle jab at her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears after she changed the title of her upcoming memoir. On Monday, Jamie Lynn posted...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jamie Lynn Spears Promises to "Share My Truth the Proper Way" in New Memoir

Watch: Britney Spears Blast Sister Jamie Lynn & Family on Instagram. Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to put a spotlight on her personal life. As Britney Spears continues to make headlines amid her conservatorship battle, the pop star's younger sister plans to open up about her own journey. On Monday, Oct. 11, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share new details about her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which is scheduled to be published in January 2022.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book Amid Britney Conservatorship Case

Jamie Lynn Spears has something to get off her chest -- but prefers that we read about it ... and the timing seems to be anything but coincidental as it relates to her sister. The one-time Nickelodeon child star -- and famous sibling to one Britney Spears -- just announced she's got a new book that's about to hit shelves ... which she calls "Things I Should Have Said." Hmmm, interesting title ... go on.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
THEATER & DANCE
Connecticut Post

Jamie Lynn Spears to Cover Life as Child Star, Daughter's Near-Fatal ATV Accident, in New Book

Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, will open up about her struggles with mental health and more in a new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Spears announced that she had completed the book on Instagram, sharing what appears to be the cover as well. The book will be published January 18th, 2022 via Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.
MENTAL HEALTH
nickiswift.com

Why A Nonprofit Organization Refuses To Accept Any Money From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

While Britney Spears continues the fight for her freedom, her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is slated to release a memoir. Back in July, Us Weekly reported that the new book, which was rumored to be titled, "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out," is due out in January 2022. Following the news, fans started slamming Jamie Lynn for using lyrics from her sister's most popular song for her own success. Shortly after the news broke, however, the publishing house released a statement on Twitter. "...premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites. We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family," the statement read, in part.
CHARITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jamie Lynn Spears’ donation denied by mental health organization amid memoir backlash

Jamie Lynn Spears will have to find another beneficiary for a portion of the benefits from her pending memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”. This is My Brave, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering “individuals to put their names and faces on their true stories of recovery from mental illness and addiction,” publicly declined on Monday to accept the former “Zoey 101″ actress’ promised contribution.
MENTAL HEALTH
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Jamie Lynn Spears through the years

Photos: Jamie Lynn Spears through the years Here are some memorable photos of actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears – the sister of pop star Britney Spears – through the years. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy