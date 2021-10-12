CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

COVID In Minnesota: State’s Positivity Rate Shoots Up To 8.3%, Highest Since Pre-Vaccination Period

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kymEt_0cOtjNYI00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 7,942 virus cases and 10 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the state’s positivity rate continues to climb toward the high risk category.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update , the state’s total positive cases have risen to 746,768 since the pandemic began, with 8,330 deaths attributed to the virus. About 16,700 tests have been newly processed.

Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is rising rapidly, now at 8.3%, as reported Tuesday. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%. The current figure represents the highest mark since vaccines first rolled out late last year.

There are also a reported 52.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk, and the highest that figure has been since the middle of December 2020.

Total ICU bed usage among COVID-19 patients is at 254. Additionally, there are currently 706 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in non-ICU beds. Many hospitals in the state are reporting being stretched close to capacity as these figures continue to remain high. While the total reported Tuesday is below the record 1,864 hospitalizations set last Nov. 29, it’s the highest it’s been in 2021.

The rate of deaths being reported is roughly double what it was a month ago.

The rate of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents is at 13.6; the last time it sustained figures that high was at the end of April.

As of Tuesday morning, figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 74% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 94.3% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 6,630,869 doses of vaccine, with about 3.26 million residents having completed their vaccine series.

There have been 190,415 vaccine booster shots given to eligible Minnesotans.

Minnesota’s rate of new infections for the past seven days is seventh-worst among U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with other Midwest and Northwest states seeing surges as well. But infections in hard-hit states such as Florida and Louisiana have dropped to among the lowest in the country.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Who’s catching COVID for a 2nd time? New numbers offer a clue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolinians who caught COVID-19 for a second time surged during the recent spike caused by the delta variant. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 11,000 reinfection cases with 94 deaths through Sept. 20. A CBS17.com analysis of that...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Louisiana State
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
State
Minnesota State
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Illinois With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

California Will Become First State to Require COVID Vaccination for All Eligible School Children

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new mandate that will require all public and private school children to get COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as their age is eligible. When the FDA gives full approval to vaccines for ages 12 and over, the mandate will take effect the next semester for grades 7 through 12. “Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” Newsom tweeted. Currently, only teens 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination with full FDA approval, while children over 12 are receiving it with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Zoo#Covid#Cbs#Public Health#State#Wcco#Icu#Minnesotans
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Z94

Oklahoma Counties With The Highest Covid Vaccine Rates

Over the last year or so, there have been no shortages of discussion surrounding the various Covid-19 vaccine. If you believe the story we were all told, the question remained "Did it come about too fast?" People are still questioning whether it's safe or not, and that's still OK. It's a large decision each person must make for themselves.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bring Me The News

Weekly COVID case rate rises in 73 counties, with highest rates still in greater Minnesota

The COVID case rate rose in 73 of Minnesota's 87 counties during the most recent weekly reporting period, an indication of the infection's continued spread across the state. The case rates (available here) are based on the number of confirmed cases over a one-week period, presented as per 10,000 residents. Thursday's update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) covers the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 24 More Deaths Reported, As Positivity Rate Climbs To 8.4%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials on Wednesday reported an additional 2,388 virus cases and 24 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the state’s positivity rate continues to climb toward the high risk category. This follows the processing of nearly 30,000 more tests. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 749,144 since the pandemic began, with 8,354 deaths attributed to the virus. Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is rising rapidly, now at 8.4%, as reported Wednesday. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%. The current figure represents the...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 11,208 cases added since Friday, as delta surge shows signs of having peaked

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 11,208 additional coronavirus cases since Friday: 4,485 Saturday, 3,821 Sunday and 2,902 Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,442 cases per day, down 5% from a week ago, and down 4% over the last 30 days. It is the first time that the rate is lower compared with 30 days prior since mid-July. To date, there have been ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect For Workers At New Jersey Schools, Colleges, Universities And State Agencies

CLARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A vaccination mandate went into effect Monday in New Jersey for educators and state workers. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with parents and others about the mandate. Elementary school students in Clark ran outside to their parents after the bell rang Monday. All employees of New Jersey schools, both public and private, must now be fully vaccinated, or submit to weekly testing. “I was feeling pretty safe to begin with, but I would prefer for them to be vaccinated,” said Christa Creaney of Clark. “I think it’s a positive thing for everybody. It’s just really a public safety issue,” said Clark...
CLARK, NJ
cbslocal.com

COVID In Minnesota: 3,661 New Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 7.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Friday reported 3,661 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths, as the state’s average positivity rate rises to 7.6%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded 735,646 cases of COVID-19 and 8,295 deaths. According to the daily update, four of the deaths reported on Friday took place in September of 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy