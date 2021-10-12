CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalism

Historic North Jersey Cemetery ‘Brutally’ Vandalized [PHOTOS]

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCLVq_0cOtjLmq00

A historic North Jersey cemetery was brutally vandalized overnight Sunday.

The Orchard Street Cemetery in Dover posted about the incident on its Facebook page Monday evening:

“It’s a very sad day for Orchard Street Cemetery,” the post begins.

“…The cemetery grounds were vandalized. Not just slightly, but extremely.”

In addition to brutally knocking over nine historic headstones, the vandal(s) ripped through the property’s bed of chrysanthemums.

“It was shocking, to say the least,” the post continues. “We’re angry, and we’re sad.”

The vandalism occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

Orchard Street Cemetery, maintained entirely by volunteers, is known for being the site of graves from prominent local families and business people, its Facebook page says. Its military graves date back to the Civil War, WWI and WWII.

“We’re in rough shape, people,” the post says. “We need serious money to rectify this situation. The stones must be righted, there’s no question of not doing that. It’s just the cost.”

Anyone interested in making a donation can send a check to Orchard Street Cemetery, 130 Berry Street, Dover, NJ 07801.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Scroll down to view more photos of the damages.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Police investigating cemetery vandalism in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Police are turning to the public to help find out who vandalized a cemetery in Bucksport. “It’s appalling, you know to think somebody would go in the cemetery and destroy it,” said Kathy Downes, Chair of the Bucksport Cemetery Committee. “I think it’s shameful that anybody could...
BUCKSPORT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Volunteers#Wwi
Eyewitness News

Cemetery in Middletown vandalized with vulgar graffiti

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Someone tagged a cemetery in Middletown with some vulgar graffiti. Police said a passerby noticed the pink spray paint at the Indian Hill Cemetery on Washington Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The graffiti read "Land Back" with an anarchy symbol on the cemetery's sign and...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WPG Talk Radio

Vandals Strike Historic Dover, NJ, Cemetery, Damaging Centuries-old Gravestones

DOVER — Nearly a dozen headstones have been vandalized at a cemetery where some of the headstones date back to 1851. The Orchard Street Cemetery was founded in 1851 and holds the remains of five War of 1812 veterans, 55 Civil War veterans, along with numerous other veterans from the Spanish American War, World Wars I and II, and Vietnam, according to Paul Wood, vice president of the Dover Cemetery Association which maintains the cemetery.
DOVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCIA

Former church pastor charged with grooming teen girl

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division arrested 36-year-old Joseph Krol last Friday after he was accused of grooming a 15-year-old girl. According to Sergeant Scott Flannery, Krol was a former pastor of a local church in rural Decatur. He is no longer associated with this church. Sergeant Scott Flannery said detectives […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
kubaradio.com

MISSING OLIVEHURST WOMAN FOUND DEAD YESTERDAY

A missing woman from Olivehurst has been found dead in a Yuba County canal. Authorities say 25-year old Maricello Soto-Ortiz was first reported missing Sunday afternoon after she didn’t return home from a trip to Roseville. Her car was spotted by a Union Pacific Railroad employee Monday morning, overturned and partially submerged in the canal off McGowan Parkway and Rancho Road.
OLIVEHURST, CA
US News and World Report

Train Riders Held up Phones as Woman Was Raped, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WEAU-TV 13

Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect believed to be involved in the disappearance of 3-year-old Major P. Harris has been found dead, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Police responded to a house they believed 20-year-old Jaheem Clark was at on the 5400 block of North 31st St. around 4:01...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox News

Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NWI.com

Man shot ex-girlfriend 18 times as she sat in car, police say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Friday on charges he shot an ex-girlfriend 18 times in August in Gary's Miller section. Bryan Sims, 27, is accused of shooting the woman in the legs and abdomen after she left some of his belongings in his car late Aug. 26 at an apartment complex off North County Line Road.
GARY, IN
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
147K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy