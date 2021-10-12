CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs. Hungary World Cup qualifying: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
It’s England vs. Hungary Tuesday as the group stage continues in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. England has had a dominant run through Group I play, sitting in first place with a record of 6-1-0. England was in top form last time out, beating Andorra 5-0, with Jack Grealish contributing to the scoring for the national team. On the other side, Hungary has been middling through seven matches, going 3-1-3, good for fourth in their group.

AFP

No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NJ.com

Germany vs. Romania FREE LIVE STREAM (10/8/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Germany faces Romania in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, October 8, 2021 (10/8/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
UEFA
Georgia State
The Independent

Is Colombia vs Brazil on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifying fixture

Colombia host Brazil tonight in a South American World Cup qualifying match at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Brazil’s strong start to their qualifying campaign has put them in a commanding position in the table as Tite’s side look to secure their place in Qatar next year. Colombia, meanwhile, face a battle with Ecuador and Paraguay for the fourth automatic qualification spot, with Argentina and Uruguay currently holding the other two positions. Colombia have beaten Brazil just once in the past 20 years, which was a 1-0 win in a group stage match at the 2015 Copa America. Here’s all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sergio Aguero hails 18-year-old Ansu Fati as a 'very special talent' as Argentine striker prepares for his return to the Champions League stage in Barcelona's must-win match against Dynamo Kyiv

Sergio Aguero has suggested Ansu Fati might be a once in a generation talent that Barcelona need to nurture if he is to reach his potential. The former Manchester City striker came to play alongside Lionel Messi but with his Argentine team-mate gone it was 18-year-old Fati he was asked about before his Barca debut in the Champions League on Wednesday.
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Liverpool will attempt to take a significant step towards the Champions League knockout stages when they take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed a terrific start to the season, with Liverpool top of Group B and unbeaten in the Premier League. Last time out in Europe, Mohamed Salah led Liverpool’s comprehensive thrashing of Porto and it was the Egyptian who starred once again in a 5-0 victory over Watford at the weekend. Follow Atletico vs Liverpool LIVELa Liga champions Atletico will provide a far trickier test, though, and sit just two points back in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
