Coroner releases cause of death for staff member found dead in Central Mountain Middle School

MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Clinton County Coroner, the staff member found dead in Central Mountain Middle School died by suicide.

On Monday, Eyewitness News reported that the Central Mountain Middle School in Mill Hall closed after a staff member reportedly passed away inside the building .

The coroner stated, after a thorough investigation, it was determined the 43-year-old male, died as a result of suicide.

Police estimated the incident occurred between 10 p.m. Sunday night and 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The coroner’s office stated a firearm was not involved in this incident. However, officials will not release the cause of death out of respect to the family.

