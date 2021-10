The Jackson County Humane Society (ARF) has found themselves in a “ruff” spot and needs locals to lend a paw. Over the last six years, ARF has transported 1,220 dogs to Florida’s Humane Society of Pinellas in order to save lives and keep them from being euthanized because Jackson County lacks shelter space. But Pinellas’ shelter will soon undergo renovations and won’t be accepting transfers until an undetermined date in 2022. The last transport of eight puppies will take place on Oct. 25. Any new animals coming into the shelter will need to be adopted locally, placed with foster families or worst case scenario, euthanized.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO