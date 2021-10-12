CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alessandra Ambrosio posted a sweaty selfie after a tough Pilates class

By Fabiana Buontempo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 8 days ago

Alessandra Ambrosio is one who loves to workout and take care of her health. The former Victoria’s Secret model is often seen working out on the beach or at the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDWMK_0cOtiEdy00 Alessandra Ambrosio

When it comes to staying in shape, the 40-year-old does a variety of exercises such as lifting weights, using kettlebells, resistance bands, and doing crunches. Aside from doing those intense exercises, she also enjoys doing pilates classes, as she showed in her most recent Instagram selfie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sen0l_0cOtiEdy00 Alessandra Ambrosio

On Monday, the model posed in a black Alo sports bra and matching workout leggings looking like she just took an intense class at Reformacore studios in Beverly Hills. The model’s hair was pulled back and she wore multiple gold necklaces. In the Instagram story snap, she tagged Alo, the workout studio, and added #MondayMotivation. Ambrosio is often seen decked out in Alo clothes, which makes sense considering she has a partnership with the brand.

RELATED:

Paris Jackson and Alessandra Ambrosio celebrate 100 years of Vogue Paris

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a sexy monochromatic Thierry Mugler look

Alessandra Ambrosio and boyfriend cozy up together under the stars while in Brazil

Ambrosio is a big fan of workout classes. Aside from pilates style classes, the Brazilian beauty also enjoys dance cardio workouts. “I love to do different classes and lately I have been doing Tracy Anderson Method because it’s fun and it feels more like a dance class than a work-out. But, at the same time, it’s great exercise as it targets all muscle groups,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview back in 2017.

The times when Ambrosio cannot make a workout class or spend an hour working out, she’ll find ways around the house to get creative.

“Since there is a lot to do around the house sometimes I don‘t have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes,” she said in an interview with FOX News.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Bella Thorne Transforms Into ‘The Little Mermaid’ in a Seashell Bustier & Fishtail Skirt

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday in a festive fashion this week. The actress, who turned 24 years old on Oct. 8, shared a look into her birthday party on Instagram last night. For the celebration, Thorne and her friends all dressed up as different movie characters from her films. Thorne herself opted for a take on Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” in a seashell bustier and an iridescent fish scale-inspired skirt with fishnet tights to match, too. “There were many moments where we cried from laughing so hard. i thank my friends for being the funniest most genuine endearing people I have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Anderson
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Paris Jackson
Person
Alessandra Ambrosio
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie’s Second Reunion With Ex Jonny Lee Miller Confirms He’s Back in Her Life

It’s been a minute since we checked in with Angelina Jolie. The actress and humanitarian has been incredibly busy having meetings at the White House, making red carpet appearances, and more. But over the course of the past few months, eagle-eyed fans (and paparazzi) have noticed that the Oscar-winning actress has been spending some time with her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller — and the two just reconnected for dinner in Los Angeles. The former couple was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant on Monday night after enjoying a low-key dinner. Paparazzi snapped a few photos of the two in Miller’s car...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilates#Selfies#Exercise#Reformacore Studios#Brazilian#Harper S Bazaar#Fox News
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Halsey shares message about postpartum body after SNL praise: ‘I do not want to feed the illusion’

Halsey has spoken candidly about how their body has changed following their pregnancy after receiving praise for their appearance on Saturday Night Live.On Monday, the singer, who gave birth to their first child, a son named Ender, with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July, addressed the attention regarding their appearance with an Instagram post.In the post, Halsey shared photos of herself in the months after giving birth, with the first photo showing her with an extended stomach, while the other postpartum photos included candid pictures of her stretch marks.In the caption, the singer, who performed as the musical guest on Saturday...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy