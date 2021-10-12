Alessandra Ambrosio posted a sweaty selfie after a tough Pilates class

Alessandra Ambrosio is one who loves to workout and take care of her health. The former Victoria’s Secret model is often seen working out on the beach or at the gym.

When it comes to staying in shape, the 40-year-old does a variety of exercises such as lifting weights, using kettlebells, resistance bands, and doing crunches. Aside from doing those intense exercises, she also enjoys doing pilates classes, as she showed in her most recent Instagram selfie.

On Monday, the model posed in a black Alo sports bra and matching workout leggings looking like she just took an intense class at Reformacore studios in Beverly Hills. The model’s hair was pulled back and she wore multiple gold necklaces. In the Instagram story snap, she tagged Alo, the workout studio, and added #MondayMotivation. Ambrosio is often seen decked out in Alo clothes, which makes sense considering she has a partnership with the brand.

Ambrosio is a big fan of workout classes. Aside from pilates style classes, the Brazilian beauty also enjoys dance cardio workouts. “I love to do different classes and lately I have been doing Tracy Anderson Method because it’s fun and it feels more like a dance class than a work-out. But, at the same time, it’s great exercise as it targets all muscle groups,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview back in 2017.

The times when Ambrosio cannot make a workout class or spend an hour working out, she’ll find ways around the house to get creative.

“Since there is a lot to do around the house sometimes I don‘t have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes,” she said in an interview with FOX News.