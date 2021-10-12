CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandes the Builder and His Beauties

By Warren Schmidt
lutheranmuseum.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust William Brandes is today’s birthday boy. He was born on October 12, 1853, so today would be his 168th birthday. August was the son of Wilhelm and Marie (Hemmann) Brandes. That qualifies August to be one of a multitude of grandchildren of J.G. Hemmann, one of the most prolific men in East Perry County history. August was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown, Missouri. His baptism record can be found in the books of that congregation.

lutheranmuseum.com

Katt Has Two Wives

You’ve heard that cats have nine lives. I found a story today in which a Katt has two wives. One of those wives is today’s birthday girl. I will begin by looking at her early years. Maria Theresia Lorenz was born on October 16, 1856, making today her 165th birthday....
A Couple of S-C-H's

Being a Schmidt, I am very accustomed to typing the letters S-c-h at the beginning of my name. Having been a Lutheran school teacher and principal, I saw the permanent files kept by the schools at which I served. The letter S was almost always the largest set of files. And in the S’s, there was always a large selection that started with S-C-H. If I was able to view the files at the local school here in East Perry County, I am certain the number of S-c-h files would be huge. I will tell the tale of two S-c-h surnames that ended up married to each other today. I will begin with today’s birthday boy.
Sylvan Grove Gerhardt's

Today’s tale with be the third out of the last four posts in which the main characters are buried in another state. This time the story begins in Perry County, Missouri and ends up in Lincoln County, Kansas. It all begins with the birthday of Edmer Hugo Gerhardt, who was born on October 17, 1891. Edmer was the son of Edward and Hulda (Palisch) Gerhardt. A previous post touched on another member of this Gerhardt family, and that post documented that Edmer was not the only Gerhardt to end up in Kansas. You can read that post at the following link: Rudy and Dora. Edmer Gerhardt was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. Below is his baptism record.
Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
Alton Community Service League Christmas Wreath Raffle

ALTON - The first fundraiser of the year held by the Alton Community Service League is a Christmas Wreath Raffle donated by Dick’s Flowers, Inc. The Christmas Wreath is about 32” x 35” and tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. The Wreath Raffle started on 10/11/2021 and will end on 11/08/2021. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling 618-971-9191. The Alton Community Service League is highly visible in Downtown Alton service projects with several others. Above Continue Reading
Theodore and One of the Brandes Beauties

Just three days ago, I posted the story titled, Brandes the Builder and His Beauties, which detailed the marriage of a Thauwald and a Brandes that resulted in 7 children that were all girls. Not only that, each one of them carried the middle name, Ernestine. It just so happens that I ran across today’s story that includes one of those daughters.
