Brandes the Builder and His Beauties
August William Brandes is today’s birthday boy. He was born on October 12, 1853, so today would be his 168th birthday. August was the son of Wilhelm and Marie (Hemmann) Brandes. That qualifies August to be one of a multitude of grandchildren of J.G. Hemmann, one of the most prolific men in East Perry County history. August was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown, Missouri. His baptism record can be found in the books of that congregation.lutheranmuseum.com
Comments / 0