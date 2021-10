Raphael Varane is set to miss "a few weeks" after suffering an injury in France's Nations League final win over Spain, Manchester United have confirmed. Though there is no definitive timescale on Varane's availability his absence is a major blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of a challenging run of fixtures that could have a major effect on Manchester United's season at home and abroad. Their next seven games pit the Red Devils against Leicester City, Atalanta (home and away in the Champions League), Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO