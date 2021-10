Take your workout anywhere with the HydraTech water-weighted training vest. Easily bring it with you in your gym bag as it travels at only 3.5 pounds—so much lighter than a traditional weighted vest. Then, just fill the six included sleeves up with water, and the vest can weigh up to 25 pounds. It’ll give you that extra push you need to seriously improve your workout’s intensity. Plus, because the design uses water, it is dynamic, which makes your core engage much more than static weights do. In fact, the water’s inertial force helps strengthen your core with each move. Each of the six sleeves are totally leakproof and fit easily into the vest pockets. Choose from small, medium, and large size options, and the vest will contour perfectly around your body. Finally, customize the weight to suit your workout and train with no other equipment at all.

