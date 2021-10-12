CommQuest to host Day of Hope at Centennial Plaza
CANTON – CommQuest is hosting a free community Day of Hope from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Centennial Plaza to raise awareness about mental health and addiction recovery. The family-friendly, which is open to the public, will feature local entertainment, a variety of food trucks, and community partners who will offer free family activities. More than 20 community groups and individuals will provide inspirational stories, performances and access to resources.www.cantonrep.com
Comments / 0