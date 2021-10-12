CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal vs. Luxembourg: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Ronaldo in World Cup Qualifying

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World Cup qualifying matches continue Tuesday across Europe as Portugal takes on Luxembourg in an afternoon match. Portugal currently sits in second place in the Group A standings behind Serbia, but could hop up to the top spot with a draw or win. Portugal has been red-hot in international play behind star Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to lock up a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Luxembourg, meanwhile, will be trying to keep its qualifying hopes alive.

