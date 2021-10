In their Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 67 snaps on offense, and 71 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes. Analysis: For the better part of this game, Hurts didn't play well, but he and his teammates kept fighting, and there's something to be said for that. There were times during the 2020 season in which Carson Wentz had a bad first half, and the team as a whole just went into the tank.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO