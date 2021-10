David Klee is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound center. He's only 16 years old, but the Colorado Thunderbirds forward knows what type of player he'd like to become. "Shane Pinto," Klee said. "I love watching video of him, because we have a lot of similar habits. Something I'm working toward every day is to be a player like him, be a difference-maker every game. That's something that comes with time and work. I can't wait for the process of doing it."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO