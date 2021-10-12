Reunion between Burtons, Del Valle part of Lake Travis homecoming
Lake Travis’ game against Del Valle Friday will serve as the Cavaliers’ annual homecoming game. For two Cavaliers, though, it’s more of a reunion. Receiver Caleb Burton and assistant coach Charles Burton will see many a familiar face on the Cardinals’ sideline. Charles Burton spent the last eight seasons as Del Valle’s head coach before stepping down this spring and joining the Cavaliers’ staff. Before a knee injury cut his 2020 season short, Caleb Burton developed into one of the top receivers in the country, earning all-district honors as a freshman and sophomore.www.statesman.com
