Del Valle, TX

Reunion between Burtons, Del Valle part of Lake Travis homecoming

Austin American-Statesman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Travis’ game against Del Valle Friday will serve as the Cavaliers’ annual homecoming game. For two Cavaliers, though, it’s more of a reunion. Receiver Caleb Burton and assistant coach Charles Burton will see many a familiar face on the Cardinals’ sideline. Charles Burton spent the last eight seasons as Del Valle’s head coach before stepping down this spring and joining the Cavaliers’ staff. Before a knee injury cut his 2020 season short, Caleb Burton developed into one of the top receivers in the country, earning all-district honors as a freshman and sophomore.

