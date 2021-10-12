CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jackson Leads Ravens Back To 31-25 OT Win Over Colts

By Noah Trister, Associated Press
kslsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of short TD passes to Mark...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Ap#Td#Cbs
abc17news.com

Colts don’t get their kicks in 31-25 OT loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was warming up before facing the Ravens when suddenly he felt a twinge in his hip that would last the entire night. His angst — and that of the Colts — extended well beyond the final whistle of their 31-25 overtime defeat Monday. Blankenship missed a conversion, had one field goal try blocked and was wide left on a 47-yard attempt at the end of regulation. The misfires were just part of an overall collapse by Indianapolis, which held a 25-9 lead with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter before fading to defeat.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Indianapolis Colts

By The Numbers: Ravens 31, Colts 25 (2021 Week 5)

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 1-4 following an overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, 31- 25. The Colts registered 513 total net yards. It is the highest net yardage total by Indianapolis in a single game since Week 3 of 2014 at Jacksonville (529). Quarterback Carson...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Colts' 31-25 loss to the Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) looked like they were about to turn their season around after being up 25-9 in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1). Then the entire team collapsed and squandered everything that they had going for him. Lamar Jackson picked apart the banged-up secondary that saw Xavier Rhodes leave late in the game. After playing great for the first three quarters, the defense couldn’t stop a nose bleed. Frank Reich has his share of blame because of the conservative play calling on the offense’s second to last drive of the second half. The unit scored on four straight series but after easily moving the ball deep in Baltimore’s territory, they settled for basic run plays and a field goal attempt.
NFL
weaa.org

Ravens 31-25 victory over Colts; Haloti Ngata joins Ravens Ring of Honor

(WEAA) — On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens pulled an incredible 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. Coach Butch McAdams joins Two Way Talk to discuss the nail-biting game and former defensive lineman Haloti Ngata becoming the newest member of the Ravens Ring of Honor.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy