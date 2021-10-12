CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle ask Barcelona about Clement Lenglet - report

By Barca Blaugranes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are one of the Premier League clubs who are rarely linked with Barcelona players. Yet that’s already changed in the few days since their takeover by a Saudi consortium was completed. The most recent rumor is that Newcastle are keen on none other than Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet. The...

