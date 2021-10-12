CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw shocked fans at his concert in Reno, Nevada last weekend when he jumped off stage to confront hecklers. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.

popculture.com

Comments / 319

Koreen Roberts
8d ago

he had better think twice before leaving the stage and involving himself in a brawl.He forgot the lyrics and guess his audience let him know that they didn't approveof paying good money to see a second rate show. the world is not in a good place right now so he needs to use caution.

Reply(35)
196
Progressivesrtrash
8d ago

Dude should have postponed the show due to filming conflicts. He admitted he was overtired, or intoxicated? Either way, he kept the show on for the money. If I paid $200-300 for tickets, got a Hotel Room and drove up to see that? I'd boo too.

Reply(16)
112
Alan Braswell
8d ago

that couple paid for their and bbn if McGraw was bad they had a right to respond. Booing is an expected response just like applause so grow up Tim, you even stated yourself you weren't in top form. Get over yourself

Reply(19)
95
