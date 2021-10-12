Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Jamie Lee Curtis recreates mom’s ‘Psycho’ look. Jamie Lee Curtis honored her mother, Janet Leigh, by dressing up as mom’s iconic character Marion Crane from “Psycho” for the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills.” “I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but... it’s a little more meta than that,” Curtis told ET. “I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie Hitchcock. So it’s meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh’s dress was because it was a black-and-white movie.” The “Hitchcock” movie revealed it was pale blue, but she added a bloody shower curtain to nail the “Psycho” connection for the event Tuesday at TCL Chinese theatre. “It’s actually quite sticky and it stains,” Curtis said. “Here’s my secret for those who are interested: Dish soap. Like a good dish soap will actually get out fake blood.” “Halloween Kills,” the latest film in the Michael Myers movie franchise, opens in theaters Thursday night.

