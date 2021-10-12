Monark, the School RPG from Ex-Shin Megami Tensei Devs, Comes West in February

Persona might be Atlus’ biggest series in today’s day and age, but it owes its very existence to Shin Megami Tensei, one of the Japanese developer’s oldest and most beloved franchises. The series fifth mainline instalment has been a long time coming, having been announced back in 2017, but Shin Megami Tensei 5 is almost upon us, and based on everything that we’ve seen of the game so far, it’s probably going to be worth the wait. Ahead of its looming launch, here, we’ll be going over a few key details you should know about it.

