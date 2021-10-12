Monark, the School RPG from Ex-Shin Megami Tensei Devs, Comes West in February
Monark, an RPG set in a supernatural school and developed by several ex-Shin Megami Tensei devs, will be heading to the west this February. As announced in a new trailer, Monark will release to fans in the US on February 22, 2022, before coming out in Europe three days later on February 25. Upon its release, fans will be able to play the game across multiple different platforms including PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.www.ign.com
