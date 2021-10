MOLINE, Ill. — Around 230 people took part in the second Crime Stoppers 5k on Saturday evening in Moline. All the money raised from the event goes toward a school safety app used by schools in both Scott and Rock Island counties, called P3 Campus. It's an app designed for students and parents to anonymously report issues at school, such as violence, bullying and drugs.

MOLINE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO