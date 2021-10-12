CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue students demand change after reports of sexual assault on campus

By Cornelius Hocker
WRTV
WRTV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9uKQ_0cOtepif00

WEST LAFAYETTE — College students in Indiana are once again taking action, demanding a safer campus for everyone after reports of sexual assaults happening to their classmates. This time it's at Purdue University.

"In the span of seven days, there were four sexual assault cases that were reported on campus and they were all in Greek life," Sarah Whitaker, a student at Purdue, said.

The Purdue University Police Department Crime Log shows those sexual assaults happened at the end of September. It's part of the reason why #MeToo Purdue was created.

Because the sexual assaults were connected to Greek Life, a meeting with Purdue's Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life leaders also took the place. That's the other reason why #MeToo Purdue was started, according to Whitaker.

"We had a couple of meetings with the leaders there and a lot of the language being used was centered around alcohol is the problem and the women who were reporting these cases, if they hadn't broken the BYOB system, then this stuff wouldn't have happened," Whitaker said.

Richmond Forsen

She and others said the victim-blaming did not sit well with them. They realized the #MeToo Purdue could draw attention to inaction and the need for change.

"Inherently, I think it's a cultural change. This is behavior we've seen for decades, centuries, where women have been suppressed," Beth Kelley, another Purdue student, said. "It's not a how do we teach our girls to prevent these things from happening to them, it's how do we teach these boys, keep them from doing these things."

At the beginning of this month, dozens of students associated with #MeToo Purdue packed a board of trustees meeting. They were inside and right outside the meeting, making their presence and goals known.

"We've kind of already gotten some good feedback. We have one of the Board of Trustees members working with us. We really just want to see the school acknowledge us, for one thing, that would be nice," Whitaker said.

Kelley and Whitaker said people will continue to see students rallying and protesting, coming together to demand changes are made to make people feel safe. A Solidarity March is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 14 on campus.

"We need everyone who believes in this and supports this to get involved. Find the bravery within themselves to step up as well because it's difficult," Kelley said.

Purdue's Fraternity, Sorority, and Cooperative Life did not respond back to our questions for this story.

Purdue's Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council, the governing body for sororities and fraternities on campus, have all released statements on this matter. Those statements are below.

A university spokesman sent us the statement below concerning #MeToo Purdue

"Members of our Board of Trustees met last Friday morning with members of Purdue Student Government, Purdue Panhellenic and others to listen to their experiences and concerns. We thank all of our students for their efforts and actions to ensure the safety and well-being of their fellow Boilermakers. As we have seen over and over again, our students care for each other and want the best for their community."

Tim Doty, Direction of Media and Public Relations

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Student Government#Greek Life#The Board Of Trustees
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Netflix employees stage walkout over Dave Chapelle special

Hundreds of Netflix employees walked out of work in protest of the streaming platform's controversial Dave Chappelle special. The workers, who are organized by "Team Trans," believe the special is transphobic and are calling for Netflix to remove it and commit to releasing more "intersectional" content. Protestors streamed from the...
TV & VIDEOS
WRTV

WRTV

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy