A Couple Was Just Arrested For Selling Government Secrets Using These Sticky Foods
Espionage and food seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly. According to NPR, spies have to constantly sip coffees at outdoor cafes as they observe potential meeting points, clandestine meetups happen at Panda Express, and very rarely, important encounters occur at gourmet restaurants. While some great spies use the culinary world to their advantage, informants don't always get training in the proper ways to pass information via food.www.mashed.com
