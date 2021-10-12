CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Couple Was Just Arrested For Selling Government Secrets Using These Sticky Foods

By Erich Barganier
 8 days ago
Espionage and food seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly. According to NPR, spies have to constantly sip coffees at outdoor cafes as they observe potential meeting points, clandestine meetups happen at Panda Express, and very rarely, important encounters occur at gourmet restaurants. While some great spies use the culinary world to their advantage, informants don't always get training in the proper ways to pass information via food.

TechSpot

Navy engineer arrested for selling submarine secrets hidden in peanut butter sandwich

What just happened? A navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with trying to sell submarine technology secrets to another country in exchange for cryptocurrency. The FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) arrested Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, after the former tried to sell information on the nuclear propulsion system of Virginia-class attack submarines to what he thought was a representative of a foreign government, but was actually an undercover FBI agent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
FBI stings monero chasing couple for selling secrets of nuke powered subs

FBI arrested the couple in an undercover operation. The couple, a Naval engineer, had been trying to sell classified info on US warship. The pair had insisted on payments in Monero (XMR), citing privacy. In total, they received XMR worth $100,000 for leaking classified info to a covert agent. The...
Interesting Engineering

US Arrests Nuclear Engineer For Allegedly Selling Nuclear Submarine 'Secrets'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) have arrested a nuclear engineer and his spouse on allegations of espionage, a complaint from the Department of Justice said. Hailing from Annapolis, Maryland, the nuclear engineer was employed by the U.S. Navy and had an active national security clearance, the complaint said.
Fox News

Maryland couple suspected of selling nuclear secrets could spend rest of life in jail

The Navy nuclear engineer and his wife accused of selling U.S. Navy submarine secrets to a foreign power could face a potential maximum penalty of life in prison. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, were arrested Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage-related charges. Federal prosecutors say they should remain in custody pending their trials as they face a potential maximum penalty of life in prison and are at "serious risk" of fleeing.
Shore News Network

Maryland couple charged for selling U.S. nuclear submarine secrets for cryptocurrency

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, both of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. They will have their initial appearances on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia. For almost a year, Jonathan Toebbe, 42, aided by his wife, Diana, 45, sold information known as Restricted Data concerning the design of nuclear powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power. In actuality, that person was an undercover FBI agent. The Toebbes have been charged in a criminal complaint alleging violations of the Atomic Energy Act.
Navy engineer arrested after attempting to sell military secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says a Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.
Jefferson County sites used to sell military secrets

CHARLES TOWN – An Annapolis, Maryland, couple twice used undisclosed locations in Jefferson County as document exchange sites in a plot to sell military secrets. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, a nuclear engineer employed by the U.S. Navy, and his wife Diana Toebbe, 45, a humanities teacher at a private Annapolis school, were arrested Saturday in Jefferson County during a sting operation.
Alleged spies in federal court for trying to sell military secrets to foreign government

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two suspects remain behind bars at the Eastern Regional Jail in West Virginia on espionage charges, just weeks after their arrest in Jefferson County, West Virginia. The defendants have court-appointed counsel. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are charged with selling top-secret files from the U.S. Navy about nuclear submarine propulsion programs. They […]
