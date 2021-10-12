CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Dunkin' Just Dropped These Bewitching Halloween Cups

By Molly Harris
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starbucks fans are far from new to the idea of seasonal merchandise, but now Dunkin' loyalists can get in on the fun, too. According to Elite Daily, on October 6, Dunkin' announced that they would be releasing a Halloween item, their first in a very long time. Dunkin' posted a photo on Instagram of two new tumblers fans can buy at their nearest location, and people seem to be very excited. As one person commented on the post, in all caps, "NEED STAT."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Little Caesars Raises Price of $5 Hot-N-Ready Pizzas

Ordering a classic $5 Hot-N-Ready Pizza at Little Caesars is going to leave your wallet feeling a little emptier. The beloved pizza chain has seemingly increased the price of their classic Hot-N-Ready Pizzas - Classic Pepperoni and Classic Cheese - from $5 to $5.55, marking one of the first times Little Caesars chain has upped the price on the fan-favorite dish since the Hot-N-Readys' introduction nearly than two decades ago.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

IHOP Just Dropped 7 New Melt Sandwiches

Here's a great reminder that IHOP isn't just about the pancakes. The company just dropped a whole bunch of great new melt sandwiches, so you have a few more options to help you step away from the pancakes. Well, at least temporarily. Since the pandemic, the company has made it...
RESTAURANTS
Elite Daily

Dunkin’ FINALLY Has Halloween Merch, And This Tumbler Is Hocus Pocus Themed

Dunkin’ is getting upping its spooky season game with a new tumbler that’s a welcome surprise for coffee stans. The Boston-based chain is finally selling a Halloween-themed cup for the first time in recent years — and you can get it on your next coffee run. Here’s what to know about Dunkin’s Halloween 2021 Hocus Pocus tumblers before they disappear from the shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
KGUN 9

Dunkin’ Has Halloween Costumes To Fit The Whole Family

If you have a family full of Dunkin’ fans, you can all show off your love for the coffee and doughnut chain this Halloween with a brand new line of costumes. Exclusive to Spirit Halloween, you’ll find four Dunkin’ costumes, including a hot coffee, cold brew and strawberry-frosted doughnut for adults and child-size doughnut hole Munchkins treats box. All four costumes are available at Spirit Halloween stores nationwide and online while supplies last. The three adult costumes are one size fits most and priced at $39.99, while the child’s costume should fit most toddlers and is $34.99.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Night#Food Drink#Elite Daily#Pop Sugar
Mashed

Dunkin's New Fall Drink Is Inspired By This Popular Halloween Candy

Oh, Halloween: There's so much to love about this festive, frightful, and all-around fun holiday, but we'd be willing to bet it's most widely beloved for the plethora of sweet treats it offers. With Hallow's Eve almost upon us, we know we're getting excited to chow down on more than our fair share of cavity-inducing Halloween candy, from Snickers to Kit-Kat to Baby Ruth.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fairfield Mirror

The Most Underrated Dunkin’ on Campus

If there is one thing I have noticed living on campus, it’s that students love Dunkin’. And why shouldn’t they? It’s the most convenient place to get coffee on campus. They take dining dollars and the student gets a coffee in return. That always sounds like a deal to me!
RESTAURANTS
geekspin

Dunkin’ adds Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato to its Halloween lineup

Halloween at Dunkin’ has got creamier and more chocolatey with the launch of its all-new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. Starting today, October 13th, Dunkin’ fans can treat themselves to the coffee and doughnut company’s Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, a beverage that pairs the creamy and chocolatey Peanut Butter Cup flavors with layers of Dunkin’s bold signature espresso.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Springfield News Sun

New Dunkin’ Halloween drink is one for the peanut butter lovers

As coffee shops across the country are releasing their Halloween and fall-themed drinks, Dunkin’ has a new take on its own spooky beverage. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Dunkin’ announced a brand new, seasonal menu item, the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. “Dunkin’ has scared up its latest bewitched beverage for Halloween...
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

(Trick-or-) Treat Yourself to a New Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato at Dunkin’

Virtually visit a Dunkin’ door online at www.dunkindoor.com for a chance to win $1,000, or other ghostly Dunkin’ prizes. Fans can sink their fangs into Dunkin’s Spider Donut. October 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // BOSTON, MA - Dunkin’ has scared up its latest bewitched beverage for Halloween with its new...
BOSTON, MA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s getting crafty just in time for Halloween

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — Kenny’s getting crafty this morning with help from JOANN Crafts and Fabric. JOANN’s has lots of fun and festive ideas for the Fall season and Kenny tried his hand at a few of the crafts including a no-sew cap and a boo basket. Click here to learn more about crafty Halloween ideas from JOANN’s.
HUDSON, OH
Mashed

This Is Why Checkers Fries Are So Delicious

Claiming that one fast food chain (or any type of restaurant, for that matter) has the best French fries is a surefire way to start a savage debate among a group of culinarily-minded people. Granted, everyone is entitled to his or her opinion about which fast food chain has the best fries. It's just that expressing said opinion is sure to bring out passionate responses. A less fraught statement, however, is to claim that this or that restaurant has great fries. And when it comes to the fast food burger and hotdog chain Checkers (known as Rally's in some regions), the fries are pretty great — and that's just a fact, whether or not they're your favorite.
RESTAURANTS
FUN 107

This Unique Instagram Page Is Flooded With Unfinished Dunkin’ Cups

If your pet peeve is unfinished drinks, beers, or coffees, then this Instagram account is not for you. However, I do find it hard to look away and find it quite brilliant. Ask yourself this: how often have you walked or drove past a half-empty iced coffee and thought about what a waste it was? I've often wondered this myself. First of all, I'd like to know who's out here blowing money. I'm familiar with Dunks' prices and $3 adds up fast, my friends.
INTERNET
Mashed

Dunkin's Puppy Halloween Costume Is Too Cute To Handle

What are you dressing up as for Halloween? But more importantly, what is your dog going as this Halloween? If you and your furry friend were to team up for your costumes, the pop-culture possibilities are almost endless. If you have a labrador, you could get a blond pageboy wig and a prosthetic nose and go as Owen Wilson and his co-star from "Marley and Me." If you're a collie person, grab a wooden bucket and a rope and go as Lassie and Timmy, fresh from his latest well rescue. Charlie Brown and Snoopy, Cruella de Ville and a dalmatian, the Grinch and Max ... the list goes on.
PETS
gamerevolution.com

What are the Pokemon Go Halloween Cup rewards?

The Pokemon Go Halloween Cup is upon us! The annual event commemorates all thing spooky in the Pokemon world, with brand-new research and rewards. This year’s Halloween Cup has arrived just in time, launching on October 15 for a fortnight of seasonal fun. Pokemon Go players will be happy to know that the Halloween Cup rewards are very generous this year. Join us in breaking down the Pokemon Go Halloween cup rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
Baller Status

BBC & ICECREAM Drops New Tees For Halloween 2021

Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM brands have designed two new t-shirts inspired by the spooky holiday this month. The brands use playful Halloween-inspired takes on iconic graphics from the archives such as the helmet head and coneman. The Billionaire Boys Club Skull Starfield Tee and ICECREAM Coneman Skull Tee...
APPAREL
Mashed

12 Grocery Store Chocolate Ice Creams Ranked From Worst To Best

When you crave a classic scoop of ice cream, do you go for chocolate or vanilla? If you're the former, you've likely bought your fair share of cocoa-flecked cartons from the grocery store freezer aisle. While we all love to indulge in hand-crafted, artisanal ice cream at small-batch scoop shops, that's not how most of us get our regular ice cream fix. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American will eat around 23 pounds of ice cream (and other frozen novelties/treats) in a year. Regular ice cream, like the stuff you find in a carton or pint on the freezer aisle, is the most popular option.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
romper.com

These 'Squid Game' Halloween Costumes Are Just Creepy Enough

Every year, there’s a new trend in Halloween costumes. In 2020, there was everything from Harley Quinn and Fortnite to PJ Masks and Poppy from Trolls to frontline workers. And now, just in time for this All Hallow’s Eve, there’s the onslaught of Squid Game Halloween costumes. If you’re one of the few people who haven’t watched the Netflix series, well, you’d better red light, green light it to get your costume in time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The 13 Biggest Scandals To Ever Hit Dunkin'

Dunkin' has been selling hot cups of coffee and delectable donuts for nearly 75 years. During that time, the company has gone from a single restaurant in Quincy, Massachusetts to more than 9,500 locations across the country, turning Dunkin' into the second-largest coffee chain in the United States, according to Restaurant Business.
QUINCY, MA
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy