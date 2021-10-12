Millcreek Supervisors approve changes to employee COVID-19 protocols

The Millcreek Township Supervisors made changes to employee COVID-19 protocols during their Tuesday morning meeting.

Any employee who is vaccinated and exposed to a positive case will be required to mask up or quarantine at home until they show a negative test.

If the employee chooses to quarantine at home, they will have to use unpaid time off or accrued sick time.

“Just keeping up with the latest developments. As time has gone on, we have made adjustments to the policies here involving our employees, so it was just bringing things up to current standard,” said Daniel Ouellet, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

“Erie County Department of Health applauds all workplaces that prioritize the health of their personnel. Quarantine and isolation are proven public health methods of preventing the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. These are not the most convenient things to do, but they help in keeping us and our loved ones safe and healthy. As the weather is starting to turn colder and we will be spending more time indoors, we remind the public that the Centers for Disease Control recommends indoor masking for all people, vaccinated or not, since Erie County is currently in a high rate of transmission. Free vaccinations are available for all Erie County residents 12 years and older. Vaccinations help the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have been among unvaccinated persons. For advice and guidelines on isolation, quarantine and how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces and at events, contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.” Statement from Melissa Lyon, director, Erie County Department of Health

Three police officer positions were also approved at the meeting. They will be sworn in pending successful background checks.

