Tulsa firefighter helps build new benches for elementary school locker room

Tulsa FD Locker Room Project

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighter Kenneth Hurd worked with fellow crew members from Station 7 to help out student athletes at Carver Elementary School.

Hurd’s son Trey plays on the school’s football team. Hurd decided to help the school booster its locker room. The University of Tulsa donated lockers and the firefighters built new benches.

The Tulsa Fire Department shared pictures and videos with us.

