Harper Woods, MI

Driver pulls gun, attempts to rob children walking home from school

By Justine Lofton
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 8 days ago
HARPER WOODS, MI – A man attempted to rob a 10- and 12-year-old as they walked home from school on Monday, Oct. 11, in Harper Woods, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The suspect allegedly pulled up in a black Chevy Equinox, pointed a gun at the children and demanded money around 6 p.m. on Monday in the area of Canton and Harper avenues, police said. The children were walking home from an event at Parcells Middle School. They ran from the suspect to a gas station at Harper and Vernier Road while the suspect fled south on Canton.

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

