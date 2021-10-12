Driver pulls gun, attempts to rob children walking home from school

HARPER WOODS, MI – A man attempted to rob a 10- and 12-year-old as they walked home from school on Monday, Oct. 11, in Harper Woods, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The suspect allegedly pulled up in a black Chevy Equinox, pointed a gun at the children and demanded money around 6 p.m. on Monday in the area of Canton and Harper avenues, police said. The children were walking home from an event at Parcells Middle School. They ran from the suspect to a gas station at Harper and Vernier Road while the suspect fled south on Canton.