CEO Mark Zuckerberg will unveil its new name at the annual Connect conference on October 28, but it could announce the new name earlier, as reported by The Verge. Facebook, which has the ambition to be known for more than social media, announced Sunday that it plans to recruit 10,000 jobs in Europe for the next five years to help build the metaverse the company sees as a key component of its future.

INTERNET ・ 13 HOURS AGO