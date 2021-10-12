CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips For Wellness, Fitness and a Healthier Routine [Video]

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - With the days getting shorter and the weather getting chillier, we are all looking for ways to stay happier and healthier now that Fall has begun. Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess is here to help us make and maintain healthier habits this season.

success.com

13 Best Meditation Apps to Add Mindfulness to Your Self-Care Routine [2021]

We’ve known for centuries and longer the benefits of daily meditation. Today, those benefits are scientifically documented. In fact, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health makes clear the health benefits of mediation. But only a small fraction of adults meditate regularly, despite the increases in health and well-being meditative exercises provide. Some simply don’t have the access or time to attend guided meditation classes. Others need training and guidance to meditate on their own. That’s where affordable and free meditation apps can assist you on the path to better well-being.
YOGA
LIVESTRONG.com

The Perfect 20-Minute Walk-Jog Workout for Weight Loss

Convenient, accessible and effective — walking is a wonderful way to improve your fitness and lose weight (if that's your goal). But if you've been solely strolling for some time and want to up the ante, consider adding jogging intervals to your stride to increase the intensity and calorie burn.
WEIGHT LOSS
One Green Planet

Kitchen Health Tips From TikTok [Video]

Connealy MD on TikTok shares some helpful kitchen tips for your health that you may not know about already! Her first tip is to avoid Teflon or synthetic materials when cooking. Teflon coatings can break down when heated, and release toxic chemicals into the air, and may even get into your food when you’re cooking. Connealymd recommends using stainless steel cooking pots and pans as a healthier alternative. Her second cooking health tip is to avoid industrial seed oils like canola oil or safflower oil. These contain trans-fat and euric acid that can damage the myelin sheath around your nerves. Her third health tip is to use stainless steel or glass coffee makers. Plastic coffee makers get very hot and can release BPA into your cup of coffee, which is linked to cancer. Lastly, she recommends avoiding plastic cutting boards. The micro cuts in the plastic can end up being a refuge for bacteria! Wood cutting boards are a much healthier option!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Say Patients May Need More Than Diet, Exercise To Shed Unwanted Pounds Gained During COVID

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With active lives put on hold by the pandemic, many people stuck at home have put on unwanted weight, and doctors say it could take more than just diet and exercise to shed it. The COVID crisis is certainly top of mind these days, but some conversations about the pandemic also touch on the “quarantine 15” or “pandemic pounds.” “The situation is quite dire. On average, the patients who are coming to me who gained weight over COVID gained anywhere from 15 to 50 pounds,” endocrinologist and obesity specialist Dr. Minisha Sood said. “It takes three or four times...
FITNESS
KXAN

Healthy Tips Tuesday: Healthier Condiments

AUSTIN (American Heart Association) – Many store bought condiments, like salad dressings and soy sauce, are high in salt. Lower sodium versions exist but they aren’t available everywhere or may still have a lot of salt. As a tasty alternative, whip up you own condiments in your kitchen – you’ll...
FOOD & DRINKS
techacute.com

5 Tips for Dealing with Too Many Meetings [Video]

Busy with too many meetings? If not before COVID-19, then certainly during the pandemic, many workers’ calendar and time management has been disrupted, to say the least. Instead of going over to the next office to talk about something quickly, you now have to check someone’s calendar and your own and find a slot that works for you both before a problem is tackled.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
thedoctorstv.com

Skin Expert Reveals How Often Should You Be Showering

Celebrity showering habits recently made headlines with stars admitting they do not bathe themselves or their kids daily, with others saying they shower multiple times each day. The Doctors call on skin expert and dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra to weigh in. Dr. Andrew Ordon and Dr. Nita Landry say they...
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP — Especially if You’re Over 65

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

What Taking a Vitamin Every Day Does to Your Body

When it comes to our health, just about everyone is looking for an extra boost—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. That desire has helped vitamins and supplements grow into a $150 billion worldwide industry. If you're considering taking a daily vitamin—or are taking one now—it's important to know there are clear things vitamins can and can't do, as indicated by decades of research. And if you take them the wrong way, they can be harmful. Read on to find out what taking a daily vitamin does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
HEALTH
Inc.com

Use the 4-7-8 Method to Fall Asleep Almost Instantly

If you're looking for motivation to get more sleep, there are plenty of studies I could point you to, like this recent one showing that insufficient sleep causes toxic gunk to build up in your brain. Or how about this one that found sleep deprivation impacts your performance as much as being drunk. Or this unexpected finding that too little sleep makes you paranoid.
YOGA

