Tips For Wellness, Fitness and a Healthier Routine [Video]

Connealy MD on TikTok shares some helpful kitchen tips for your health that you may not know about already! Her first tip is to avoid Teflon or synthetic materials when cooking. Teflon coatings can break down when heated, and release toxic chemicals into the air, and may even get into your food when you’re cooking. Connealymd recommends using stainless steel cooking pots and pans as a healthier alternative. Her second cooking health tip is to avoid industrial seed oils like canola oil or safflower oil. These contain trans-fat and euric acid that can damage the myelin sheath around your nerves. Her third health tip is to use stainless steel or glass coffee makers. Plastic coffee makers get very hot and can release BPA into your cup of coffee, which is linked to cancer. Lastly, she recommends avoiding plastic cutting boards. The micro cuts in the plastic can end up being a refuge for bacteria! Wood cutting boards are a much healthier option!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO