Ali Abdelaziz: Respect to Dan Hooker, but he's fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 for payday

Conor McGregor insulted Dagestan with suggestions of inbreeding, sparking a heated feud with Ali Abdelaziz: “When you die, I celebrate.”. McGregor and Abdelaziz have gotten into it on social media and in interviews before, so clearly there is no love lost between these two. McGregor, of course, was longtime rivals with Abdelaziz’s client Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even though “The Eagle” is retired from MMA these days, McGregor continues to take shots at him whenever he can. On Wednesday, McGregor fired a shot at Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz replied back. That led to a bit of a flaming war between McGregor and Abdelaziz, as you can see below.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO