CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Ali Abdelaziz: Respect to Dan Hooker, but he's fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 for payday

By Farah Hannoun, John Morgan
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Ali Abdelaziz thinks Dan Hooker is only stepping in to fight Islam Makhachev for the chance at a big paycheck. Hooker (21-10 MMA, 11-6 UFC) has accepted the call to replace an injured Rafael dos Anjos against Makhachev (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) on Oct. 30 at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, and with New Zealand’s strict quarantine rules because of COVID-19, Hooker’s return home is now indefinite.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“This guy acts as if I have said Islam Makhachev is the greatest thing since sliced bread” – Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark get into an argument over Makhachev

Daniel Cormier and former American Football Safety Ryan Clark have found their footing after the departure of famed reporter Ariel Helwani. The new DC&RC show has slowly begun growing up on fans, after massive aversion towards the show, especially due to Clark’s views. In the latest episode of DC&RC, Ryan...
UFC
fightsports.tv

Dan Hooker Is Mentally Ready To Spend The Rest Of 2021 In The U.S.

Dan “The Hangman” Hooker says that he is mentally prepared to close this year on a high note. Hooker was all set to return home this past week when the UFC and Dana White offered him another pay-per-view fight, this time against Islam Makhachev. Hooker couldn’t refuse the offer and decided to stay in the U.S.
UFC
mmanews.com

Manager: Tony Ferguson Turned Down UFC 267 Makhachev Fight

Islam Makhachev’s manager has revealed that Tony Ferguson has turned down a fight offer. Islam Makhachev is slated to return to the cage on October 30 at UFC 267. His original opponent, Rafael do Anjos, was forced out of the bout due to injury. The UFC has found him a replacement in Dan Hooker. However, it is now released that Hooker may not have been the first option.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Drew Dober
Person
Islam Makhachev
chatsports.com

Islam Makhachev's Better Version Of Khabib, Says Manager Ali Adbelaziz

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Islam, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier. How good is #5 ranked UFC Lightweight, Islam Makhachev? His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes he could be one of the most dominant fighters of all-time. "I think [Islam's] gonna be one of the greatest fights ever....
UFC
firstsportz.com

Dan Hooker net worth, MMA career, Endorsements, Girlfriend, Parents, and More

NameDan Hooker Net Worth$1.5 Million Nickname“The Hangman” Age31 years old ResidenceAuckland, New Zealand Marital StatusMarried Sources of WealthMixed Martial Arts MMA record21-10 Last UpdatedOctober 2021. One of the most exciting lightweights in the UFC, Dan Hooker is known as “The Hangman” for a reason. Fighting out of New Zealand he...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Khabib: A Lucky Punch Is The Only Way Hooker Beats Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t believe Dan Hooker offers much of a challenge to Islam Makhachev. Since retiring from fighting, Nurmagomedov keeps busy touring the world and speaking to audiences. These engagements allegedly garner “The Eagle” $300,00 per day if we’re to believe his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. They also give the former...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payday#Combat#Dominance Mma
ufc.com

Nobody Is Doing It Like Dan Hooker

The term “built different” is thrown around rather flippantly in the sports world, but few live up to that billing quite like fighters. Among that subgroup, even fewer embrace the irregular as comfortably as Dan Hooker. A lot of it is due to necessity. Both he and his UFC 266...
UFC
USA Today

Ali Abdelaziz: Kamaru Usman surpassed Georges St-Pierre as greatest welterweight of all time

Ahead of his fifth title defense, Kamaru Usman is already the greatest welterweight ever in manager Ali Abdelaziz’s eyes. Coming of back-to-back knockouts of Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) has catapulted himself to the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, but Abdelaziz, the CEO of Dominance MMA, thinks it shouldn’t stop there as he believes Usman’s dominant and unbeaten run in the UFC’s welterweight division has eclipsed Georges St-Pierre, who holds the record for most 170-pound title defenses at nine.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor insults Dagestan with suggestions of inbreeding, sparks heated feud with Ali Abdelaziz: “When you die, I celebrate”

Conor McGregor insulted Dagestan with suggestions of inbreeding, sparking a heated feud with Ali Abdelaziz: “When you die, I celebrate.”. McGregor and Abdelaziz have gotten into it on social media and in interviews before, so clearly there is no love lost between these two. McGregor, of course, was longtime rivals with Abdelaziz’s client Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even though “The Eagle” is retired from MMA these days, McGregor continues to take shots at him whenever he can. On Wednesday, McGregor fired a shot at Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz replied back. That led to a bit of a flaming war between McGregor and Abdelaziz, as you can see below.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Ali Abdelaziz Wants Kamaru Usman-Canelo Alvarez Super Fight: "I Want Him To Beat Up Canelo"

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, wants his client to face four-division world champion and boxing superstar, Canelo Alvarez, one day. Abdelaziz spoke with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin and said after what he believes will be a knockout victory for Usman in his rematch with former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington, at UFC 268 on November 6 that the current 170-pound king of the Octagon should get an opportunity at facing Alvarez.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Ali Abdelaziz: Marvin Vettori's pressure and volume will cause Paulo Costa to shoot on him

Manager Ali Abdelaziz doesn’t see the matchup between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa playing out on the feet for too long. The Dominance MMA CEO said his client, Vettori, is rejuvenated following his title loss to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in June and expects him to overwhelm Costa in their UFC Fight Night 196 headliner on Oct. 23.
UFC
mmanews.com

Islam Makhachev Goes Full Michael Jordan On Luke Rockhold

It’s always a good thing when your talent is compared to “His Airness” Michael Jordan, and Islam Makhachev says he earned such an honor in past AKA sparring sessions with Luke Rockhold. #5-ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev is currently the owner of an eight-fight winning streak with performances that have many...
SOCCER
mmanews.com

Hooker: “I’m Not Scared Of Khabib, Why Would I Be Scared Of Islam?”

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has laughed off Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s recent comments about his upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev. Hooker was in action at UFC 266 last month. At the September pay-per-view, “The Hangman” faced Nasrat Haqparast on the preliminary card. The New Zealander was looking to rebound following consecutive losses to top contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler in his previous two outings.
UFC
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy