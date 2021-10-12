Ali Abdelaziz: Respect to Dan Hooker, but he's fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 for payday
Manager Ali Abdelaziz thinks Dan Hooker is only stepping in to fight Islam Makhachev for the chance at a big paycheck. Hooker (21-10 MMA, 11-6 UFC) has accepted the call to replace an injured Rafael dos Anjos against Makhachev (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) on Oct. 30 at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, and with New Zealand’s strict quarantine rules because of COVID-19, Hooker’s return home is now indefinite.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
